/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao – Nicolas Pépé brace sends Elephants into knockouts for first time

FIFA World Cup 2026: Nicolas Pépé delivered when Ivory Coast needed him most. The former Arsenal forward scored in each half as the West African side beat Curaçao 2-0 in Philadelphia and reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage for the first time in their history.
The result secured second place in Group E and set up a Round of 32 meeting with either France or Norway. The result in the Germany-Ecuador match also worked in Ecuador's favour. They joined Ivory Coast in the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams.
For Ivory Coast, the night ended with celebration and emotion. Some players embraced near the touchline after the final whistle, while others tried to keep their composure after writing a new chapter in the country’s World Cup journey.
Curaçao came out with energy and tested Ivory Coast early on. Tahith Chong tested Yahia Fofana from distance in the opening minutes, forcing the Ivory Coast goalkeeper into an early save.
The momentum changed in the seventh minute.
Yan Diomande picked up possession after confusion in the Curaçao defence and found Pépé in the box. The 31-year-old needed no second invitation and guided the ball home to give Ivory Coast a 1-0 lead.
The goal changed the rhythm of the game. Ivory Coast only needed a draw to guarantee qualification, and their approach became more measured after taking the advantage. They kept possession, slowed the pace and rarely allowed Curaçao to settle in attacking areas.
Amad Diallo looked lively down the flanks and came close with a curling effort that drifted narrowly wide. Curaçao had moments through Gaari and later Leandro Bacuna, but they struggled to create opportunities in front of goal.
The first half never really found a high tempo after the opening exchanges, and Ivory Coast entered the break with a narrow but comfortable lead.
Ivory Coast returned for the second half with the same calm approach. They saw plenty of the ball and pushed higher without taking unnecessary risks.
The second goal finally came in the 63rd minute.
Ibrahim Sangaré spotted Pépé's run and played a superb pass through the Curaçao defence. Pépé collected it in stride and finished with confidence, sending a left-footed strike into the top corner to complete his brace.
The goal effectively ended the contest.
Curaçao continued to search for a way back. Tahith Chong forced another save from Fofana, while Juninho Bacuna delivered dangerous balls into the area. Noslin also tried his luck from long range late in the game, but the Ivory Coast goalkeeper comfortably dealt with everything.
Ivory Coast made several substitutions after the second goal, with Wahi, Diakhité and Touré entering the match as the team managed the closing stages.
By then, the outcome looked settled.
The final whistle confirmed a moment that had eluded Ivory Coast in previous World Cup appearances. They had reached the knockout rounds for the first time and finished second in Group E behind Germany.
Pépé's two goals made the difference, though his influence stretched far beyond the scoresheet. He led the attack, found space consistently and gave Curaçao problems throughout the evening.
Curaçao leave the tournament with plenty to be proud of. Their draw against Ecuador and memorable goal against Germany ensured their first World Cup appearance will be remembered. The fairytale could not continue in Philadelphia, though the experience has given them a platform to build on for the future.
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast now wait to learn whether France or Norway will stand in their way in the Round of 32.
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