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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao – Nicolas Pépé brace sends Elephants into knockouts for first time

Ecuador's win over Germany also helped three teams from Group E progress to the last 32.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao – Nicolas Pépé brace sends Elephants into knockouts for first time
Image Credit: Ivory Coast&#039;s Nicolas Pepe in action with Curacao&#039;s Deveron Fonville. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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