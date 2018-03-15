Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan coach's old-school timekeeping tactic becomes talking point, leaves fans guessing

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan coach's old-school timekeeping tactic becomes talking point, leaves fans guessing

In video clips that went viral on social media, Hajime Moriyasu can be seen utilising a hand-held whiteboard flashed with massive numbers, starting from three and ending with 1, to communicate directly with his players on the pitch.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:19 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan coach's old-school timekeeping tactic becomes talking point, leaves fans guessing
Image Credit: Zee 5 Screengrab

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA WC 2026: Japan coach's old-school timekeeping tactic grabs attention
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
2
Zee1 hr ago
3
tmc-ncpi merger1 hr ago
4
J&K statehood1 hr ago
5
Amarnath yatra1 hr ago