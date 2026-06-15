Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan fans clean Dallas Stadium after 2-2 draw with Netherlands, win hearts worldwide

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan fans clean Dallas Stadium after 2-2 draw with Netherlands, win hearts worldwide

Japanese fans once again won global admiration at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after staying behind to clean the stands following their team's dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Dallas. FIFA and social media users hailed the gesture as another example of Japan's culture of respect and responsibility.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan fans clean Dallas Stadium after 2-2 draw with Netherlands, win hearts worldwide
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan fans clean Dallas Stadium after 2-2 draw
FIFA World Cup 20260 min ago
2
mobility11 min ago
3
Deepti Sharma14 min ago
4
Google CEO Sundar Pichai19 min ago
5
Auto news25 min ago