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FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham's brace sends England past Mexico in last-16 thriller, sets up Norway quarter-final

England reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in three consecutive editions for the second time, after 1962 (quarter-final), 1966 (winners), and 1970 (quarter-final).
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham's brace sends England past Mexico in last-16 thriller, sets up Norway quarter-final
Image Credit: IANS

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