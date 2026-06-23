/FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe breaks historic record, Surpasses Messi and Ronaldo in elite goalscoring race

Kylian Mbappe continues to rewrite FIFA World Cup history. The France captain achieved another remarkable milestone during Les Bleus 3-0 victory over Iraq, becoming the fastest player ever to score 15 World Cup goals.
The record-breaking moment came on a memorable night in Philadelphia as Mbappe celebrated his 100th international appearance for France in style. The Real Madrid forward opened the scoring with a powerful strike in the 14th minute and later added another goal to help France secure all three points in their Group I encounter.
After his opening goal against Iraq, Mbappe reached the landmark of 15 World Cup goals in just 16 matches across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions of the tournament.
The achievement saw the French superstar break the previous record held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who required 18 matches to reach the same tally. Germany great Miroslav Klose needed 23 games, while Lionel Messi reached the milestone in 27 appearances.
Mbappe's second goal of the match pushed his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose and moving him into joint second place on the tournament's all-time scoring chart.
Only Lionel Messi remains ahead of the French captain. The Argentine recently extended his record to 18 World Cup goals, leaving Mbappe just two strikes away from matching the mark.
At just 27 years old, Mbappe has already established himself among the greatest goalscorers the competition has ever witnessed and now has a realistic opportunity to challenge for the all-time record during the ongoing tournament.
France delivered a commanding performance against Iraq despite weather interruptions in Philadelphia. Mbappe gave Les Bleus the lead with a clinical finish before capitalising on a defensive error to score his second goal of the night. Ousmane Dembele added a third in the second half to seal a comfortable 3-0 victory.
The French skipper was denied the chance of a hat-trick after being substituted late in the match, but his brace ensured another historic chapter in an already glittering international career.
Since making his World Cup debut in 2018, Mbappe has consistently delivered on football's biggest stage. After helping France lift the trophy in Russia and winning the Golden Boot in 2022, the forward is once again leading his country's charge in 2026.
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