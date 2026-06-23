Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe breaks historic record, Surpasses Messi and Ronaldo in elite goalscoring race

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe breaks historic record, Surpasses Messi and Ronaldo in elite goalscoring race

Kylian Mbappe produced another historic performance as France defeated Iraq 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The French star became the fastest player ever to reach 15 World Cup goals and moved within touching distance of Lionel Messi's all-time record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe breaks historic record, Surpasses Messi and Ronaldo in elite goalscoring race
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Farah Khan reveals the secret training behind Deepika's blockbuster debut
Deepika Padukone6 min ago
2
Keanu Reeves11 min ago
3
Weekly Vastu Tips15 min ago
4
george kurian22 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202625 min ago