/FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe fires 'We can play ugly too' warning after France beat Paraguay 1-0

France captain Kylian Mbappe delivered a strong message to the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2026 field after Les Bleus edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a bruising Round of 16 clash, insisting his side can win battles as well as beautiful football.
The Real Madrid forward converted a 70th-minute penalty to seal France's place in the quarterfinals after Paraguay frustrated Didier Deschamps side with an aggressive and highly physical display throughout the match in Philadelphia.
Speaking after the victory, Mbappe said France had proved they are far more than just an attacking side. "We knew what kind of match we were going to have. We showed that we are not just a team that can play attacking football. If we have to get our hands dirty, we'll get our hands dirty. We have no problem with that," Mbappe said.
The 27-year-old added that France had anticipated Paraguay's approach and refused to be intimidated. "They thought we were going to come playing in tuxedos, doing beautiful moves and one-twos. We know how to play ugly football too, and today we were better than them even in that aspect," he added.
Having scored freely earlier in the tournament, France found life far more difficult against a disciplined Paraguay side that defended deep, pressed relentlessly and looked to disrupt Les Bleus' rhythm with robust challenges.
Despite dominating possession, France failed to register a shot on target in the first half. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 70th minute when VAR awarded a penalty after a foul on Désiré Doué. Mbappe calmly converted from the spot to score his seventh goal of the tournament.
The goal was enough to send France into the last eight, although the match remained tense until the final whistle.
Tempers flared after the game as players from both teams exchanged words near the centre circle. Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill attempted to shake Mbappe's hand, but after being ignored, threw the ball at the French captain's back.
Explaining the incident later, Gill admitted he lost his composure. "I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper. But anyway, that was all I did; I calmed down afterward," Gill said.
France midfielder Rayan Cherki echoed Mbappe's comments, saying the team had prepared mentally for Paraguay's aggressive tactics. "We reminded everyone that the France team is not just about football. If you go to war with us, this is the response you can expect," Cherki said.
Head coach Didier Deschamps also praised his players for staying composed under pressure.
"It wasn't easy. Paraguay use every trick in the book. It's not necessarily the kind of football people enjoy watching, but we stayed focused and that's not easy to do," Deschamps said.
Mbappe's winning penalty not only secured France's quarterfinal berth but also strengthened his remarkable World Cup record. The strike took his tally to seven goals at the 2026 tournament, level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
It also moved Mbappe to 19 goals in just 19 FIFA World Cup appearances, leaving him one goal behind Messi's World Cup scoring record. The France captain also became the first player to score at least three goals in the knockout stages across three different FIFA World Cups.
France will now face Morocco in the quarterfinals, setting up a blockbuster rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, with both teams aiming to book a place in the last four once again.
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