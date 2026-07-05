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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe fires 'We can play ugly too' warning after France beat Paraguay 1-0

France captain Kylian Mbappe delivered a strong message to the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2026 field after Les Bleus edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a bruising Round of 16 clash, insisting his side can win battles as well as beautiful football.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe fires 'We can play ugly too' warning after France beat Paraguay 1-0
Image Credit: Instagram/ @k.mbappe

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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