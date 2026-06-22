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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe set for 100th France appearance against Iraq

Kylian Mbappe is poised to reach the landmark of 100 appearances for France when Les Bleus take on Iraq in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash. Having recently become France's all-time top scorer, the captain is now focused on helping his side seal a place in the knockout rounds.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe set for 100th France appearance against Iraq
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (Instagram/ equipdefrance)

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