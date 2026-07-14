/FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal takes centre stage in blockbuster France vs Spain semi-final battle

The stage is officially set at the Dallas Stadium in Texas for what many are already calling "the final before the final" as European heavyweights Spain and France lock horns in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night.
While both national squads boast incredibly deep, impenetrable units, the narrative gripping the footballing world centers on a fascinating individual duel: Spain's teenage maestro Lamine Yamal versus France's lethal talisman Kylian Mbappe.
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This semifinal represents the 11th time these two generational talents will look across the pitch at one another, a blockbuster rivalry forged in the domestic battlegrounds of Spain and Europe, and now taking its ultimate form on the international stage.
Historically, the head-to-head record heavily favors the young Spaniard. In their previous 10 meetings spanning matches between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the fierce El Clasico matchups between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and national team fixtures, Lamine Yamal has emerged victorious 8 times.
Most notably, Yamal has already haunted France on the big stage twice before. He scored a stunning equalizer in the EURO 2024 semifinal to help Spain eliminate France, and just last year, he bagged a magnificent brace in an enthralling 5-4 UEFA Nations League semifinal triumph over Didier Deschamps' men.
While Yamal has held the upper hand in terms of team results, Mbappe has historically been more prolific individually, netting 9 goals to Yamal's 6 across their 10 encounters. That trend has carried directly into this World Cup, setting up an intriguing contrast of statistical dominance:
Kylian Mbappe enters the semifinal in unstoppable scoring flow, leading the race for the Golden Boot with 8 goals in 6 appearances. He is operating as France’s pure finisher, occupying defenders with his frightening pace and high shot volume.
On the other side, 19-year-old Yamal's tournament has been a masterclass in balance, workload management, and rhythm. Though he has only found the back of the net once, he acts as Spain's orchestrator on the right wing.
Leading the tournament in completed dribbles, his press-resistance, ball recoveries, and vision are the primary engines keeping La Roja’s attack fluid and dangerous. Yamal has also etched his name into history by becoming the first player aged 18 or younger to appear in more than five games at a single World Cup.
Neither side has trailed an opponent during their entire run in North America, pointing to an incredibly tight tactical battle.
For France, it is a chance for Mbappe to secure his first-ever international victory over his teenage rival and push the French toward another historic final. For Spain, it is an opportunity for Yamal and a youthful, dynamic generation to assert structural dominance over their neighbors once again.
The winner of tonight's heavyweight collision in Dallas will march on to the World Cup Final to face the winner of the second semifinal between Argentina and England.
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