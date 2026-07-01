Spain youngster Lamine Yamal has sent a confident message ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage, rejecting claims that France should be considered favourites. The Barcelona winger insisted Spain have nothing to fear and believes his side has what it takes to lift the World Cup trophy.
Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, as quoted by The Score, Yamal said France's impressive run in the tournament does not automatically make them superior to Spain. "They haven't beaten us since the Euros. They can't be better than us," Yamal said.
Despite France entering the knockout rounds in strong form, Yamal believes the group stage performances hold little significance once the elimination matches begin. "The group stage is meaningless. I don't think there's a favourite," Yamal said.
He acknowledged the quality in Didier Deschamps' squad but maintained that no team is above Spain. "Obviously, France is coming in at a very high level, in very good form. They have good players, but I don't think they're above anyone," he added.
The 18-year-old also made a bold prediction about Spain's chances in the tournament, revealing that he always enters competitions believing he will emerge victorious. "I think I'm going to win the World Cup this year," Yamal said.
The teenager also spoke about his emotions off the pitch, saying he rarely cries, even after major achievements. "I never get excited, I don't cry. I cried when I got injured, when I saw my mother cry. If I win the World Cup I'm not going to cry, it's impossible," he said.
Spain began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde before producing a dominant 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. They then secured a narrow 1-0 win over Uruguay to finish the group stage and qualify for the knockout rounds.
Yamal, who was recovering from a hamstring issue before the tournament, started Spain's opening match on the bench and made a late substitute appearance. He has since returned closer to full fitness and is expected to play a key role in Spain's Round of 32 clash against Austria on July 3 (IST) at Los Angeles Stadium.
France have looked one of the strongest teams in the tournament so far. Les Bleus have scored at least three goals in each of their first four matches, including a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32, with captain Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.
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