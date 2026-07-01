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FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal fires warning to France, says 'They can't be better than us...'

Ecuador lodged an official complaint with FIFA after Mexican fans allegedly disrupted the team's rest with loud chants, music and fireworks outside their hotel ahead of the Round of 32 clash. Mexico went on to beat Ecuador 2-0 to book a place in the Round of 16, ending Ecuador's World Cup campaign.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal fires warning to France, says 'They can't be better than us...'
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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