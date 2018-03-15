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FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal star as Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0

After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opener, Spain were transformed in Atlanta with Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old creating the chances and Mikel Oyarzabal providing the finish. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:58 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal star as Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0
Image Credit: IANS

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