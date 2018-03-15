/FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal star as Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0

Three minutes later Spain produced an unbelievable goal as a beautiful looping pass over the top of the Saudi backline found Marc Cucurella, who, without touching the ground, played it across the six-yard box for Olmo to head the ball to his compatriot inside the six-yard box, who volleyed home for 3-0 – an incredible goal and a great one for the World Cup as a whole, considering how bad it was when he had failed to even touch the ball until the 30-minute mark of the group opener against Cape Verde.