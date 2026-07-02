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FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Luka Modric's Croatia - When and Where to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Luka Modric's Croatia face off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, with both legends aiming to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Here's everything you need to know about the high-stakes encounter, including live streaming details, kick-off time, venue, and where to watch the match in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Luka Modric's Croatia - When and Where to watch
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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