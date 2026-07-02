The contest between two of Europe's leading football nations provides plenty of compelling subplots, not least a potential final meeting between two of the game's greats. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia skipper Luka Modric spent six seasons together at Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions League titles, and both veterans remain central figures for their respective teams, with Ronaldo scoring twice against Uzbekistan and Modric marking his 201st game for Croatia with a vital assist against Ghana.