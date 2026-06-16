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FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: France vs Senegal, Argentina vs Algeria, Iraq vs Norway, and Austria vs Jordan - When and Where to watch

Defending champions Argentina and two-time winners France begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns on Wednesday (IST), with Algeria and Senegal aiming to pull off major upsets. Iraq face Norway in Group I, while World Cup debutants Jordan take on Austria in a crucial Group J encounter.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: France vs Senegal, Argentina vs Algeria, Iraq vs Norway, and Austria vs Jordan - When and Where to watch
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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