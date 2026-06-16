/FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: France vs Senegal, Argentina vs Algeria, Iraq vs Norway, and Austria vs Jordan - When and Where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 action shifts to Groups I and J on Wednesday (IST), with defending champions Argentina beginning their title defence while two-time champions France also kick off their campaign against African heavyweights Senegal.
Elsewhere, Iraq take on Norway in their opening Group I fixture, while Austria and World Cup debutants Jordan lock horns in a crucial Group J encounter. Here's everything you need to know about the matches, including schedule, venues and live streaming details.
Two-time FIFA World Cup winners France begin their 2026 campaign against Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Didier Deschamps side will look to make a strong start in Group I, but Senegal have established themselves as one of Africa's most competitive teams and will hope to spring a surprise.
Date: Tuesday, June 17 (Wednesday IST)
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, United States
Iraq and Norway are set to meet for the first time in FIFA World Cup history when they square off at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Norway will be aiming to make a winning start to their campaign, while Iraq will look to gain an early advantage in what promises to be a tightly contested Group I battle.
Date: Tuesday, June 17 (Wednesday IST)
Time: 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
Defending champions Argentina begin their title defence against Algeria in Kansas City. Lionel Scaloni's men enter the tournament as one of the favourites, but the memories of their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup remain fresh.
Speaking ahead of the game, Scaloni stressed the need for caution and respect, insisting his side cannot afford to underestimate any opponent.
Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina will be hoping to start their campaign on the right note as they bid to win a fourth World Cup title.
Date: Wednesday, June 17
Time: 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Kansas City, United States
Austria and Jordan kick off their World Cup campaigns at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
With Argentina widely regarded as favourites to top Group J, the battle for the second qualification spot is expected to be intense, making this encounter particularly important for Austria.
Jordan, meanwhile, are making their FIFA World Cup debut and will be eager to produce a memorable performance and potentially cause an upset.
Date: Wednesday, June 17
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, United States
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