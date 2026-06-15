/FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: When and where to watch Spain vs Cape Verde, Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand in India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage action continues with four exciting fixtures on Monday and Tuesday (IST), with European giants Spain and Belgium beginning their campaigns, while Saudi Arabia and Uruguay renew their World Cup rivalry. Iran and New Zealand, meanwhile, will battle for an early advantage in Group G.
Football fans in India can catch all the action live on television and online as the race for the knockout stages begins to gather pace.
Spain head into the tournament as one of the favourites and will open their campaign against World Cup debutants Cape Verde. The African nation is making its first-ever appearance at football's biggest stage and will look to make history against La Roja.
Date and Time: June 15, 2026, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta
One of the standout fixtures of the day sees Belgium take on Egypt in a highly anticipated Group G encounter. With both teams eyeing a place in the knockout rounds, securing three points in the opening game could prove crucial.
Date and Time: June 16, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Seattle Stadium
Saudi Arabia begin their Group H campaign against two-time world champions Uruguay in Miami. The fixture comes nearly eight years after the two sides met at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.
Date and Time: June 16, 2026, 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami
Iran and New Zealand lock horns in an important Group G clash, with Belgium and Egypt making up the rest of the group. Both teams will be eager to make a winning start and boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.
Date and Time: June 16, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: SoFi Stadium
You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/
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