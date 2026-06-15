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FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: When and where to watch Spain vs Cape Verde, Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand in India

Spain and Belgium begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns, while Saudi Arabia renew their rivalry with Uruguay and Iran take on New Zealand in a crucial Group G encounter. Here's when and where fans in India can catch all four matches live on TV and online.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: When and where to watch Spain vs Cape Verde, Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand in India
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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