FIFA World Cup 2026: France moved into the next round of the FIFA World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over Sweden in New Jersey, where Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Michael Olise once again showed why he has become one of the tournament's most influential players.
Didier Deschamps' side looked in control for long periods and gave Sweden very little room to build any momentum. Olise provided two assists, Bradley Barcola added the second goal early in the second half and Mike Maignan made the only save of note when Viktor Gyökeres finally found space late in the game.
France will now take on Paraguay in the next round after the South American side knocked out Germany on penalties.
France had looked dangerous from the opening minutes. Bradley Barcola tested Sweden with his pace down the left, Michael Olise created chances from all angles and Ousmane Dembélé continued to trouble the defence with his movement.
Mbappé thought he had opened the scoring midway through the first half when he raced through and finished confidently, only for the offside flag to cut short the celebrations. The decision was close, with semi-automated technology showing that he had gone slightly too early.
The French captain kept coming. He struck the post after good work from Jules Koundé and tested goalkeeper Jacob Zetterström from distance more than once. Olise nearly produced one of the moments of the tournament with an overhead kick that forced a save before Dembélé curled the rebound wide.
The breakthrough finally came in first-half stoppage time. France worked a short corner routine and Dembélé found Mbappé in the left channel. Mbappé cut inside, got past Viktor Gyökeres and drilled a low shot into the corner for his fifth goal of the tournament.
France came out after the break with the same intensity. Eight minutes into the second half, Aurélien Tchouaméni fed Olise in midfield and the Bayern Munich playmaker drove towards the penalty area before slipping a clever pass through Daniel Lagerbielke's legs. Barcola timed his run perfectly and finished with confidence to make it 2-0.
Olise kept finding spaces and creating opportunities. He forced more saves from Zetterström and later matched Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães with four assists in the tournament.
Sweden struggled to get their attacking players into the game. Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga and Gyökeres had moments in the opening half but rarely threatened after the restart. Graham Potter introduced fresh legs, including Taha Ali and Besfort Zeneli, though France continued to dominate possession and territory.
The third goal summed up France's evening. Mbappé played a clever backheel to Olise, who immediately returned the ball with a perfectly weighted pass into the box. Mbappé timed his run, opened his body and bent his finish into the far corner to complete his brace.
Deschamps took off Mbappé and Olise a few minutes later, with the crowd applauding both players. Rayan Cherki and Jean-Philippe Mateta came on as France finished the match without any trouble.
Sweden nearly found a consolation goal when Gyökeres finally broke free on the edge of the box, but Maignan reacted quickly and pushed the effort away. Anthony Elanga also went down in the penalty area moments before half-time, though the offside flag had gone up and France escaped any danger.
The final whistle confirmed another polished display from France. Mbappé continued his scoring run, Olise controlled the game as creator-in-chief and Deschamps returned to the dugout after a difficult personal week with a performance that his players had promised would give him something to smile about.
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