Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé brace, Olise shine in France's 3-0 win over Sweden

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé brace, Olise shine in France's 3-0 win over Sweden

France moved into the next round of the FIFA World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over Sweden in New Jersey, where Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Michael Olise once again showed why he has become one of the tournament's most influential players.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:50 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé brace, Olise shine in France's 3-0 win over Sweden
Image Credit: Sweden&#039;s Yasin Ayari in action. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé brace, Olise shine in France's 3-0 win over Sweden
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
2
WhatsApp Username Feature Update32 min ago
3
Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case1 hr ago
4
Beadbi Law Punjab 20262 hrs ago
5
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi3 hrs ago