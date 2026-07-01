/FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé breaks record, moves closer to Messi after France win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé added another milestone to his FIFA World Cup career on Tuesday (June 30) night by scoring twice in France's 3-0 win over Sweden and setting up a last-16 meeting with Paraguay.
The Real Madrid star now has more goals in World Cup knockout matches than any other player. His latest double also moved him to within one goal of Lionel Messi on the tournament's all-time scoring list.
France's win was their biggest in a World Cup knockout game since the 1998 final, when they defeated Brazil by the same margin to lift the trophy on home soil.
Mbappé scored just before half-time after a neat move with Ousmane Dembélé. He got past Viktor Gyökeres and calmly slotted the ball past Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström.
The goal also earned Mbappé a place in the World Cup record books. It was his ninth in knockout matches and took him past Brazilian legends Leonidas and Ronaldo, who had previously shared the record.
The France captain ran straight towards coach Didier Deschamps after scoring. It was the coach’s first match back on the touchline after missing France's final group game against Norway following the death of his mother in Europe.
France looked comfortable throughout the contest and rarely allowed Sweden to build any rhythm. Michael Olise once again played a major role in France's attack by creating chances and working well with the front players.
France doubled their lead early in the second half through Bradley Barcola. The move began with Olise, who delivered another precise pass to set up the young winger for a simple finish.
That assist took him to five for the tournament. No player at a men's World Cup has recorded more in a single edition since Germany's Thomas Hässler managed the same number in 1994.
Olise has been one of France's best players at this World Cup. He creates chances and delivers in almost every match.
Sweden found it difficult to create clear opportunities and spent long periods chasing possession. France controlled the tempo and looked dangerous every time they moved forward.
Mbappé completed his brace in the 74th minute. Olise slipped a perfectly weighted pass into his path, and the French star finished calmly into the far corner to put the result beyond doubt.
It was Mbappé's sixth goal of the tournament. He is now level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
His overall World Cup tally now stands at 18 goals in only 18 matches. Messi, who has scored 19 times, reached that number after playing 29 World Cup games across his career.
Deschamps later substituted Mbappé in the 85th minute. As the forward walked towards the bench, the France coach bowed in appreciation, while supporters in the stadium applauded the performance.
France will now travel to Philadelphia for their round-of-16 meeting with Paraguay on July 4. Paraguay earned their place in the next stage after eliminating Germany and setting up one of the more intriguing knockout ties of the tournament.
With Mbappé setting new records and Olise continuing to provide assists, France will go into the next round full of confidence and with a strong attack.
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