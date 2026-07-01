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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé breaks record, moves closer to Messi after France win

His overall World Cup tally now stands at 18 goals in only 18 matches. Messi, who has scored 19 times, reached that number after playing 29 World Cup games across his career.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé breaks record, moves closer to Messi after France win
Image Credit: France&#039;s Kylian Mbappé in action during the match against Argentina in the Finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. (File photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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