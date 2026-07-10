/FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé closes in on Messi record as after sending Morocco out

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé added another milestone to his World Cup career as France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Boston. The victory sent France into the last four and moved the French captain closer to Lionel Messi’s all-time scoring record.
Mbappé opened the scoring in the second half before Ousmane Dembélé sealed France’s victory, helping Les Bleus reach their third consecutive World Cup semi-final. The win keeps France’s title challenge alive and sets up a last-four clash against either Spain or Belgium.
The match also produced another milestone for Mbappé, who continues to rewrite World Cup records. His goal against Morocco took his tournament tally to 20 goals across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions. He is now only one goal behind Messi’s record of 21 World Cup goals.
The France captain also moved to the top of the Golden Boot race in the 2026 tournament with eight goals, drawing level with Messi’s tally in the ongoing competition.
Mbappé’s latest achievement extended his impressive record for the national team as he became the first French player to be directly involved in 100 international goals. He has now scored 64 goals and provided 36 assists for France.
France started strongly and created several chances during the opening half. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced important saves to keep his team in the contest, including a penalty stop after Mbappé was brought down in the box.
The French forward had the chance to put his team ahead from the spot, but Bounou guessed correctly and denied him. The teams went into half-time level despite France creating the better opportunities.
The breakthrough finally came in the 60th minute. Mbappé received the ball in the box and produced a superb finish by curling his shot past Bounou after a clever assist from Désiré Doué.
The goal changed the momentum of the match, with France gaining more control as Morocco searched for a way back into the contest.
Dembélé then doubled France’s lead in the 66th minute. The forward fired a right-footed effort from outside the box. Although Bounou managed to get a hand to the ball, he could not keep it out.
Morocco continued to push until the final whistle, but France’s defence held firm to secure another important knockout-stage victory.
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the national team after their semi-final qualification and praised the performance of both sides.
“Pride for our Bleus. Bravo to Morocco, a formidable opponent tonight just like four years ago. France is in the semi-finals, with flair and fraternity!” Macron wrote in a post on X.
He also recognised Morocco’s strong showing and described them as a tough opponent, praising the competitive spirit shown during the quarter-final.
Fierté pour nos Bleus. Bravo au Maroc, immense adversaire ce soir comme il y a quatre ans. La France est en demi-finale, avec panache et fraternité ! pic.twitter.com/inwO3cyBC8— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 9, 2026
The result ended Morocco’s latest impressive World Cup campaign, while France moved one step closer to another title. With Mbappé leading the attack and the team reaching its third straight semi-final, France will now wait for the winner of the Spain-Belgium quarter-final to know their next opponent.
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