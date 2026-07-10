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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé closes in on Messi record as after sending Morocco out

He opened the scoring in the second half before Ousmane Dembélé sealed France’s victory, helping Les Bleus reach their third consecutive World Cup semi-final.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé closes in on Messi record as after sending Morocco out
Image Credit: (Photo: X/@KMbappé)

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