/FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé’s double helps France beat Senegal 3-1 in opener

France struggled to find their rhythm during the opening 45 minutes. Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Mbappé saw little space in the final third as Senegal pressed aggressively and defended with discipline. The best chance before the break fell to Sarr in stoppage time. A well-worked move down the left ended with Mané pulling the ball back into the area, but the winger fired over from close range when Senegal looked certain to score. The teams went into halftime locked at 0-0, with Senegal arguably the happier side.