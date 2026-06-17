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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé’s double helps France beat Senegal 3-1 in opener

France struggled to find their rhythm during the opening 45 minutes. Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Mbappé saw little space in the final third as Senegal pressed aggressively and defended with discipline.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:05 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé’s double helps France beat Senegal 3-1 in opener
Image Credit: France&#039;s Adrien Rabiot in action with Senegal&#039;s Lamine Camara. (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

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