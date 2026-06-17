/FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé’s double helps France beat Senegal 3-1 in opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: France began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal at MetLife Stadium, but the scoreline only tells part of the story. For long periods, Senegal matched the 2022 runners-up and created enough chances to make life uncomfortable for Didier Deschamps’ side before Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola took control in the second half.
The match started at a lively pace, with Senegal showing no signs of being intimidated by one of the tournament favourites. In fact, the African side produced the first real attacking moments of the evening. Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mané repeatedly tested the French defence, while Nicolas Jackson came close midway through the first half when a powerful effort struck the woodwork and nearly crossed the line after bouncing off goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
France struggled to find their rhythm during the opening 45 minutes. Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Mbappé saw little space in the final third as Senegal pressed aggressively and defended with discipline. The best chance before the break fell to Sarr in stoppage time. A well-worked move down the left ended with Mané pulling the ball back into the area, but the winger fired over from close range when Senegal looked certain to score. The teams went into halftime locked at 0-0, with Senegal arguably the happier side.
France emerged with greater purpose after the restart. Désiré Doué had an early effort drift wide, while Olise began to find more room between the lines. Edouard Mendy was soon called into action, first denying Olise and then rushing out smartly to stop Mbappé after the France captain timed his run perfectly behind the defence.
The game’s turning point came in the 66th minute. Jules Koundé combined neatly with Olise on the right flank, and the Bayern Munich playmaker slipped a precise pass into the penalty area. Mbappé burst through at exactly the right moment and calmly guided a low finish beyond Mendy to give France a 1-0 lead. The goal was Mbappé’s 13th in World Cup history, putting him along with Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine on the competition’s scoring list.
Senegal tried to respond and briefly thought they had found an equaliser when Jackson finished well past Maignan, only for the offside flag to cut short the celebrations. France continued to look dangerous and nearly doubled their advantage through Doué before substitute Bradley Barcola made an immediate impact. Introduced in the 80th minute, the Paris Saint-Germain forward latched onto an excellent through ball from Adrien Rabiot, raced clear and lifted a composed finish over Mendy to make it 2-0.
The match still had more twists left. Eighteen-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye gave Senegal hope in the 95th minute when he drove into the area and fired past Maignan to reduce the deficit. The goal set up a tense finish, but the excitement lasted barely a minute. Mbappé produced the moment of the night almost immediately after the restart.
Receiving the ball from long range, he opened his body and unleashed a sensational strike into the top-left corner beyond Mendy’s reach. The goal sealed the result at 3-1 and moved him to 14 World Cup goals, just two behind all-time record holder Miroslav Klose.
There was still a nervous moment for France when Aurélien Tchouaméni almost diverted the ball into his own net in stoppage time, but Maignan reacted well enough to prevent any late drama. Soon after, the final whistle confirmed a winning start for Deschamps in what is set to be his final World Cup as France manager.
France collected three valuable points in Group I, but Senegal left the field knowing they had pushed one of the competition’s strongest teams for much of the evening. The difference ultimately came down to clinical finishing and the brilliance of Mbappé, whose late masterpiece ensured France opened their World Cup journey with a statement victory.
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