Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi does it again! Argentina beat Switzerland after extra-time battle to reach semis

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi does it again! Argentina beat Switzerland after extra-time battle to reach semis

Switzerland left the competition after pushing the defending champions all the way before extra-time quality proved decisive.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi does it again! Argentina beat Switzerland after extra-time battle to reach semis
Image Credit: Argentina&#039;s Emiliano Martinez in action as he makes a save. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Irreparable loss to world of music': PM Modi expresses grief over S Janaki's demise
S Janaki death1 min ago
2
US-Iran war45 min ago
3
Pune building collapse54 min ago
4
Jasmine Sandlas1 hr ago
5
India vs England T20I series 20261 hr ago