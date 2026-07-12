/FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi does it again! Argentina beat Switzerland after extra-time battle to reach semis

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina survived a determined challenge from Switzerland before scoring twice in extra time to seal a 3-1 victory and book their place in the semifinals.
Lionel Scaloni's side looked on course for a comfortable evening after Alexis Mac Allister headed them into an early lead from a Lionel Messi corner. Switzerland strongly fought back after the break and deservedly levelled through Dan Ndoye before being reduced to 10 men when Breel Embolo was sent off.
Even with the numerical advantage, Argentina needed extra time before Julián Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez finally settled a gripping quarterfinal.
Argentina made the perfect start in the 10th minute. Messi curled a dangerous corner into the near post, where Mac Allister rose above the defence to guide a header beyond Gregor Kobel and into the top corner. It was Argentina's fastest goal of the tournament that gave the defending champions early control.
Messi was at the heart of most of Argentina's attacking moves in the opening half. The captain repeatedly found space between the lines, while Julián Alvarez kept the Swiss defence occupied with his movement.
Switzerland enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to create clear openings before the interval. It allowed Argentina to take a 1-0 lead into the break.
The second half took a turn as Murat Yakin's side stepped up the pressure. Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo repeatedly tested Argentina's defence, while Granit Xhaka also threatened from distance. Emiliano Martínez was called into action on more than one occasion to preserve Argentina's advantage.
Switzerland finally found the breakthrough in the 67th minute. Ndoye exchanged passes with Ricardo Rodríguez before racing into the left side of the penalty area and curling a superb finish into the far corner from a narrow angle to make it 1-1.
Five minutes later, the match took another twist. Embolo was initially awarded a free-kick after going down under a challenge from Leandro Paredes. Following a VAR review, the referee judged that the Swiss forward had simulated contact, showed him a second yellow card and sent him off. The decision left Switzerland to play the rest of the contest with 10 men.
Argentina immediately increased the pressure. Messi twice came close to restoring the lead, first seeing a chipped effort denied by Kobel and later curling a shot narrowly wide. Kobel also produced an outstanding save to stop Lisandro Martínez deep into stoppage time, forcing the game into extra time.
Despite playing with 10 men, Switzerland continued to play with discipline and kept Argentina at bay throughout the opening period of extra time. Kobel comfortably saved Thiago Almada's effort, while Xhaka continued to lead the Swiss resistance from midfield.
The breakthrough finally came in the 112th minute. Messi drove into the penalty area and forced Kobel into another excellent save. The loose ball fell kindly to Alvarez, who created a yard of space before curling a superb strike into the top corner to send the Argentina supporters in the stadium into celebration.
It was Argentina's latest World Cup goal since Ángel Di María scored in the 118th minute against Switzerland in the 2014 round-of-16.
Switzerland pushed more players forward in search of an equaliser late in the game. Argentina took advantage of the space left at the back. In stoppage time, Alvarez won the ball near the halfway line and played it to Almada in the box.
Kobel denied Almada, but the rebound fell perfectly for Lautaro Martínez, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner to complete the 3-1 victory and ended Swiss hopes.
Messi finished without a goal but once again made the difference with two assists and created several chances. His corner created Mac Allister's opener, while his persistence led directly to Alvarez's winning goal.
According to match statistics, Messi also reached 10 FIFA World Cup assists, the most by any player since 1966, while extending his tally to 15 goal involvements in World Cup knockout matches.
Argentina now move into the semifinals after overcoming one of their toughest tests of the tournament, while Switzerland leave the competition after pushing the defending champions all the way before extra-time quality proved decisive.
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