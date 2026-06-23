/FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty but breaks record as Argentina beat Austria 2-0

In the 38th minute, Argentina put together the game's best move. Thiago Almada released Facundo Medina down the left flank, and the full-back's cutback found Messi arriving on the edge of the area. The veteran forward struck first time. He curled a low shot into the bottom corner beyond Alexander Schlager to make it 1-0. The goal was his 17th at the World Cup and moved him ahead of Klose as the competition's highest scorer.