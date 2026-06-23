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FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty but breaks record as Argentina beat Austria 2-0

Messi recovered from an early penalty miss to eventually influence the outcome with a decisive late contribution. Argentina controlled crucial moments of the match to stay on course in the tournament.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 01:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:40 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty but breaks record as Argentina beat Austria 2-0
Image Credit: Austria&#039;s Konrad Laimer and David Alaba in action with Argentina&#039;s Lionel Messi. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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