/FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty but breaks record as Argentina beat Austria 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: The night, though, belonged to Lionel Messi. His two goals in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria sent the defending champions into the knockout rounds and brought a new record to his extraordinary career, despite an early penalty miss.
The victory also saw the Argentine captain become the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer with 18 goals. The tally moved him past former Germany striker Miroslav Klose.
After his hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening game, he began the match level with Klose on 16 World Cup goals. Against Austria, he found himself with an early chance to break the record when Argentina were awarded a penalty after a VAR review judged that Stefan Posch had fouled Lautaro Martínez.
What followed was unexpected. Messi stepped up in the eighth minute but dragged his effort wide of the post. The miss stunned the crowd. It was the first time in his World Cup career that he had missed the target entirely from a penalty.
Playing in their first World Cup since 1998 and chasing a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in decades, Austria was organised and troubled Argentina for long periods. Marcel Sabitzer and Romano Schmid worked hard in midfield, while Kevin Danso produced several important defensive interventions to keep the score level.
However, Messi would not be denied for long.
In the 38th minute, Argentina put together the game's best move. Thiago Almada released Facundo Medina down the left flank, and the full-back's cutback found Messi arriving on the edge of the area. The veteran forward struck first time. He curled a low shot into the bottom corner beyond Alexander Schlager to make it 1-0. The goal was his 17th at the World Cup and moved him ahead of Klose as the competition's highest scorer.
Argentina took that lead into half-time, although the match was finely balanced. Austria defended with discipline and continued searching for an equaliser after the break. Sabitzer tested Emiliano Martínez from a free-kick, while Michael Gregoritsch headed over from a promising position.
In the second half, Ralf Rangnick turned to his bench and introduced Marko Arnautovic along with other attacking options in an attempt to change the game. But Argentina's defence, marshalled by Lisandro Martínez and later Nicolás Otamendi, comfortably handled the pressure.
The world champions also looked dangerous on the counter. Nicolás González came close to extending the lead, only for Danso to make another excellent block. Messi then nearly completed a hat-trick when a late free-kick drifted narrowly wide.
Austria's hopes faded deep into stoppage time. Julián Álvarez broke forward on a counterattack and linked up with Messi. Although the first chance was not taken cleanly, the ball returned to the Argentine captain, who calmly worked space in the box. His first shot was blocked, but he reacted quickest to send a second effort through a crowded penalty area and into the net.
The goal sealed a 2-0 victory. It also took Messi’s World Cup tally to 18 goals, setting a new tournament record.
It also took Messi’s World Cup tally to 18 goals, setting a new tournament record. The result means Argentina have qualified for the last 32 and taken another convincing step forward in their defence of the World Cup crown. Austria still have work to do, but Rangnick’s side are still in contention heading into their final group-stage match.
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