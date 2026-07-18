/FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi’s Argentina beware! Spain’s biggest weapon that can decide the final title clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: The moment Spain have been waiting for has come. One more win against Argentina would secure their second FIFA World Cup title. The belief within the Spanish camp is that they do not need to change anything for the final. Their approach is to stay calm, maintain focus and continue playing the way they have throughout the tournament.
“I don’t think we need to do anything exceptional to win the World Cup. We just need to stay calm and continue playing in the same way we have played until now,” said a player from the Spanish camp.
Their confidence is built on several achievements: winning Euro 2024, going unbeaten in 37 matches and beating France in the semi-final. The biggest strength of this Spanish team is not one individual player. It is their collective approach and mental strength.
The team play like a complete unit. They have a footballing identity and faith in their style. That is why they continue to approach every match in their own way, regardless of the opponent.
Their opening match against Cape Verde ended in a draw, a result that did not match their expectations. However, the team did not panic or change its approach.
The same character was visible in the knockout rounds against Portugal and Belgium. Spain had to wait until the final moments to find winning goals, but the players never lost patience.
The semi-final against France provided another example. Even after taking an early lead against one of the strongest teams in the competition, it did not simply focus on protecting their advantage.
France had been considered one of the favourites to win the tournament and had scored freely in previous matches. But Spain continued to attack, maintained possession and played according to their own philosophy.
That ability to stay committed to their style has become their biggest advantage heading into the final.
De la Fuente may make changes to his team depending on what the final demands, but Spain’s basic approach is unlikely to change. They will look to keep the ball, control the pace of the game and make Argentina adapt to their style.
Every match has tested them in a different way, but one thing has been clear throughout the tournament is that Spain have never found themselves behind in any of their seven World Cup games so far. That shows their consistency and control throughout the tournament.
Even if Argentina score first in the final, Spain insist their approach will not change. They will continue with the same patience and belief that have defined their campaign.
Spain’s confidence is high, but Argentina will enter the final with the same belief. They are the defending champions and have also shown why they are capable of winning the tournament again.
The biggest challenge for Spain will be dealing with Lionel Messi, who has been in outstanding form throughout the competition.
His determination and desire to win have been visible in every match. Spain know he can change the course of a game at any moment.
Against England, he adjusted his position, moved more towards the right side and found spaces where he could influence the match.
However, Spain are aware that Argentina’s threat goes beyond Messi.
The team knows the quality Argentina possess and understands how much they are willing to fight for another World Cup trophy.
Let’s understand some Argentine players. One of them is Julián Álvarez, who is a complete footballer.
He is not only a traditional number nine striker or he is not only a number 10 who drops deep to create chances. He can play on the wing, move across the pitch and contribute in different areas.
He often comes deeper to connect the play, but when an opportunity comes in the penalty box, he becomes a clinical finisher.
Álvarez can strike the ball brilliantly with both feet and has scored many important goals for both club and country.
He is extremely difficult to contain because he is constantly moving, searching for space and working hard for the team.
He knows exactly when to slow the game down, when to play a quick pass and when to combine with teammates to push an attack forward.
Atlético Madrid is another talented player. Like Messi, he is a player who can change the result of a match in a single moment. Spain will need to be extremely careful with him in the final.
Stopping Argentina’s attack will not be easy, but Spain’s biggest advantage is their organisation and defensive discipline.
That is why they have conceded only one goal throughout this World Cup.
They usually prefer to play in the opposition half and apply pressure higher up the pitch. However, whenever difficult situations have forced them to defend deeper, they have effectively adapted.
That defensive strength has been built through the effort of the entire team. Rodri and Fabián Ruiz give extra protection to the defence, helping break up opposition attacks before they become dangerous. Their work is also backed by every player on the pitch, with everyone taking responsibility when the team is without the ball.
Against France, Lamine Yamal showed his willingness to contribute defensively. His effort without the ball helped prevent France from creating chances.
On the left side, Álex Baena also showed the same commitment by supporting his defenders.
Yamal’s growth during the tournament has been visible. Even when he does not have the ball, his movement creates problems for opponents and opens spaces for teammates.
His contribution cannot be judged only through goals and assists. Although he has scored just once in Spain’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the group stage, his contribution to the team has gone far beyond goals.
He attracts defenders towards him, and it creates opportunities for others. That shows the mindset of this Spanish team, where collective success comes before individual numbers.
Spain’s wingers are naturally attacking players, but they immediately help their full-backs after losing possession. Even striker Mikel Oyarzabal contributes defensively by dropping back and putting pressure on opposition midfielders.
Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella have also played an important role in Spain’s journey.
They have contributed in attack through goals, assists and build-up play while also handling their defensive duties.
In an attacking system like Spain’s, full-backs move high up the pitch, which can leave space behind them. But Porro and Cucurella have shown they can perform at both ends of the field, even against dangerous wingers.
The best quality of this Spanish team is that every player is ready to make an extra effort for the group.
At the beginning of the tournament, Spain knew some players were not fully fit. However, coach Luis de la Fuente had planned for the long journey ahead.
As the tournament progressed, the team became stronger, confidence increased and performances improved.
Now, Spain have the opportunity to bring joy to their supporters. The final against Argentina will be a huge challenge, but this Spanish side enters the match in what could be its strongest position of the entire tournament.
There could not be a better opportunity than the final for Spain to produce their best performance.
(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Zee News.)
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