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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah's fitness in focus as Egypt prepare for historic knockout clash against Australia

Mohamed Salah was forced off in the 57th minute of Egypt's 1-1 draw against Iran in Seattle after experiencing discomfort in his left knee. Salah was replaced by Mostafa Zico, raising concerns among Egyptian fans just days before the country's biggest World Cup match in history.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:09 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah's fitness in focus as Egypt prepare for historic knockout clash against Australia
Image Credit: IANS

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