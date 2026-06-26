/Zee sees surge in advertiser interest ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its highly anticipated Round of 32, leading content and technology powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') is witnessing robust advertiser momentum, underscoring growing brand confidence in the tournament's ability to deliver meaningful consumer engagement at scale.
Building on the strong opening weeks of the tournament, several leading brands including Lenovo, Ceat, Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas, Zydus and JBL have partnered with Zee, further strengthening its advertiser portfolio across categories.
These brands join an impressive sponsorship roster led by Mahindra as the Co Presenting Sponsor, Diageo as the Co-Powered by Sponsor, alongside several other marquee brands including Apple and Pernod Ricard, which have associated with the tournament across platforms.
According to the company, it cherishes its partnership with all the brands and acknowledges the support received in uplifting football as a sport across India. The company also believes that continued addition of advertisers reflects increasing interest in the tournament as it enters the high-stakes knockout phase.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Coverage On Zee5 And Unite8 Sports
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being broadcast across Unite8 Sports channels and streamed on Zee5, offering advertisers access to live matches, studio shows, highlights, expert analysis and digital activations. Zee said its integrated television and digital ecosystem has enabled brands to create customised campaigns aimed at different audience segments.
The company said its FIFA World Cup coverage has reached more than 300 million unique viewers across platforms so far. It also mentioned that Zee5 has handled millions of concurrent viewers during live matches, while sports channel Unite8 Sports 2 has emerged as the leading English sports channel in India during the tournament.
In addition to live match coverage, the broadcaster has been offering pre-match, half-time and post-match analysis featuring former footballers, commentators and football experts to enhance viewer engagement.
Zee also said advertiser interest has strengthened following the group stage, with additional brands exploring partnerships for the Round of 32 (June 28-July 3), Round of 16 (July 4-7) and the later stages of the competition.
Zee Expects Sustained Audience And Advertiser Interest
Speaking about the continued advertiser momentum, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: "The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring together highly engaged audiences at scale, and the momentum we have witnessed over the past few weeks has further strengthened advertiser confidence. Our focus has been on delivering bespoke, outcome-led solutions that enable brands across categories and investment levels to participate meaningfully in the tournament. The response has been encouraging, with several new brands coming on board and continued interest from advertisers looking to leverage the excitement around the knockout stages. We remain committed to creating impactful opportunities that deliver measurable value for our partners."
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 moves into its decisive knockout rounds, Zee remains well-positioned to further strengthen audience engagement and advertiser participation through innovative, integrated solutions that help brands capitalize on one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles.
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