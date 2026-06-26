/Zee sees surge in advertiser interest ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage

Speaking about the continued advertiser momentum, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: "The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring together highly engaged audiences at scale, and the momentum we have witnessed over the past few weeks has further strengthened advertiser confidence. Our focus has been on delivering bespoke, outcome-led solutions that enable brands across categories and investment levels to participate meaningfully in the tournament. The response has been encouraging, with several new brands coming on board and continued interest from advertisers looking to leverage the excitement around the knockout stages. We remain committed to creating impactful opportunities that deliver measurable value for our partners."