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FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco knock out Netherlands in dramatic penalty shootout

Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero with a crucial save in sudden death, setting up a last-16 clash against co-hosts Canada.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco knock out Netherlands in dramatic penalty shootout
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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