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FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands vs Japan 2-2 – Van Dijk strikes, Ogawa’s late corner goal rescues draw in high-stakes clash

The result leaves both teams with a point as Group F gets underway. The Netherlands showed attacking depth but also conceded from set pieces, while Japan’s response after going behind twice showed their ability to stay in the game under pressure.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:10 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands vs Japan 2-2 – Van Dijk strikes, Ogawa’s late corner goal rescues draw in high-stakes clash
Image Credit: Daichi Kamada in action with Netherlands&#039; Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo: Reuters)

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