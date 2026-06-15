/FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands vs Japan 2-2 – Van Dijk strikes, Ogawa’s late corner goal rescues draw in high-stakes clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Japan played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Arlington, Texas, in a FIFA World Cup group match that moved at a controlled pace before bursting into life after the break. Both teams showed enough quality to suggest they will be in the mix for a strong run into the knockout rounds, but neither could pull away in a contest that swung back and forth until the final whistle.
The Dutch side, semifinalists at Euro 2024, began with more control of the ball but found it difficult to break Japan’s defensive structure in the early stages. Known for their disciplined structure and quick transitions from their 2022 World Cup run where they topped a group featuring Spain and Germany, Japan kept compact and looked for chances through pace on the flanks.
The first half ended goalless, though both sides had brief moments that hinted at what was to come.
The match opened up soon after the restart. In the 50th minute, Virgil van Dijk rose highest to meet a well-delivered cross and thundered a header into the net to give the Netherlands the lead.
Japan did not take long to respond. In the 56th minute, Nakamura finished a move started by Takefusa Kubo, who found space on the left before laying it off into the path of the wing-back. The shot took a slight deflection before beating Bart Verbruggen at the near post. It brought the Japan level at 1-1.
The Netherlands answered soon. In the 63rd minute, Crysencio Summerville cut inside from the right and struck a low and precise effort into the bottom corner to restore the Dutch advantage. Making only his third international appearance, the winger showed calmness in a tight moment and gave his side a 2-1 lead.
Japan kept pushing. Their persistence paid off late in the game. In the 88th minute, Junya Ito delivered a dangerous corner into the box. Substitute Koki Ogawa rose well to meet it. The ball took a slight touch on its way through, possibly from Daichi Kamada, before finding the bottom corner to make it 2-2.
Japan’s reaction on the field was immediate, with players embracing after pulling level twice in the same match.
The closing minutes saw Netherlands try to regain control through possession, with passes around the back and a few late balls into the box, but Japan held firm. One final attack in stoppage time was cleared as the referee brought an end to the match after six added minutes.
The result leaves both teams with a point as Group F gets underway. The Netherlands showed attacking depth but also conceded from set pieces, while Japan’s response after going behind twice showed their ability to stay in the game under pressure.
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