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FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar breaks down in tears after Brazil return, sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi

Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after a 981-day absence, helping the Selecao secure a 3-0 win over Scotland and qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The Brazilian star later revealed he broke down in tears after the match and also paid a heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Lionel Messi.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar breaks down in tears after Brazil return, sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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