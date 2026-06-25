/FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar breaks down in tears after Brazil return, sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. made an emotional return to the FIFA World Cup stage after nearly three years as the Selecao secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C match on Wednesday.
The win not only confirmed Brazil's place in the Round of 32 but also marked Neymar's first appearance for the national team since October 2023. The 34-year-old came on as a substitute in the 76th minute, replacing Matheus Cunha, after recovering from injury setbacks that had kept him out of Brazil's opening two matches of the tournament.
Neymar's appearance ended a 981-day wait for a Brazil comeback. The veteran forward had been sidelined for an extended period due to a series of injuries and rehabilitation programs, including a recent calf injury suffered while playing for Santos.
Following the match, Neymar admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion after finally wearing the Brazil jersey again on football's biggest stage.
"I went to the locker room, all alone, and I shed a few tears. It's an immense relief to relive all this. It's a moment of gratitude," Neymar said after the match.
The Brazilian star added that returning to the national team after such a long absence felt special, especially with a new generation of players now forming the core of the squad.
Brazil produced a dominant display against Scotland to finish top of Group C. Vinicius Junior starred with a first-half brace before Matheus Cunha added a third goal after the break.
The victory ensured Carlo Ancelotti's side advanced to the knockout stage with seven points, edging Morocco on goal difference. Scotland, meanwhile, finished third in the group and must wait to discover whether they qualify among the best third-placed teams.
Although Neymar showed signs of rust during his brief cameo, he gradually grew into the contest and nearly marked his return with a goal. The forward also created a dangerous opportunity from a corner as Brazil comfortably saw out the match.
After the game, Neymar was also asked about Lionel Messi, who recently celebrated his 39th birthday during Argentina's World Cup campaign.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward did not hold back in his praise for his longtime friend. "Messi is an even better person off the field," Neymar said. "He's a great friend. We've talked a lot, including over the last few days, and he knows how much I love him."
The friendship between Neymar and Messi dates back to their successful years at Barcelona, where they formed one of football's most feared attacking partnerships alongside Luis Suarez. The duo later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain before pursuing separate paths in recent years.
With qualification secured, Brazil will now shift focus to the Round of 32 as they continue their quest for a first FIFA World Cup title since 2002.
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