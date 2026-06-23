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FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar ready for Brazil return against Scotland after injury layoff

Brazil have received a major boost ahead of their final World Cup Group C match against Scotland, with Neymar returning to the squad after injury. The Selecao are aiming to finish top of the group and secure a smoother route into the knockout stages.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar ready for Brazil return against Scotland after injury layoff
Image Credit: IANS

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