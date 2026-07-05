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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway coach says Brazil are 'not big favourites' ahead of Round of 16 clash

Norway coach Stale Solbakken has reminded his players against being overwhelmed by the occasion of playing against five-time champion Brazil in the World Cup Round of 16 game. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway coach says Brazil are 'not big favourites' ahead of Round of 16 clash
Image Credit: IANS

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