/FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway coach says Brazil are 'not big favourites' ahead of Round of 16 clash

On paper, Brazil are the clear favourites: they haven't missed the Round of 16 since 1990, and a place in the last eight would extend an extraordinary streak. But Norway have a psychological edge going into this one - they've never actually lost to Brazil, with two wins and two draws from their four meetings. The most famous of those came at France '98, a 2-1 shock that Norwegian fans still bring up. Win on Sunday, and Norway are in a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in their history.