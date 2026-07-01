Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in disappointment following their Round of 32 exit to Paraguay, but former captain and ZEE 5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert Oliver Kahn believes the tournament once again underlined an enduring truth of international football; talent alone is never enough.
Returning to India as part of ZEE 5's FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel, the legendary goalkeeper reflected on Germany's journey, the pressures of knockout football and the invaluable role played by veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, whose leadership and experience remained central to the squad despite the painful exit.
"It is always a pleasure to come back to India. What impresses me the most is the passion people have for football. You can feel that the sport is growing rapidly here. The fans are curious, knowledgeable and eager to learn more about the game. Being part of that journey and sharing my experience is something I truly enjoy," Kahn said, who is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel on ZEE5.
Looking back at Germany's campaign, Kahn praised the team's quality and tactical flexibility under Julian Nagelsmann but warned that competing against the world's best in the knockout stages required much more than individual talent.
"Germany have shown once again that they are among the top teams in the world. They have quality, tactical flexibility and a clear identity under Julian Nagelsmann. However, if you compare them with teams like France and Spain, I think their overall quality is still slightly below that level," he said.
"Football is not only about talent. It is about building a great team spirit throughout the tournament, especially during the knockout stages. Talent alone is never enough. The challenge now is handling the pressure because mistakes are punished ruthlessly at this stage," Kahn added.
Despite the disappointment of the campaign's abrupt end, Kahn was encouraged by the balance within the German squad and highlighted the importance of blending youthful talent with experienced leaders.
"I have been impressed more by the balance of this team rather than one individual. Jamal Musiala has been impressive. He has come back from a very difficult injury and continues to show his creativity. Florian Wirtz did not have an easy season at Liverpool, but he has become more mature. Then you have the experienced players who provide leadership. That is usually the combination successful teams need," he added.
Reflecting on the changing role of goalkeepers in modern football, Kahn explained that the position has evolved far beyond traditional shot-stopping, while emphasising that delivering in decisive moments remains the ultimate responsibility.
"The goalkeeper today is no longer just a shot-stopper. He is the first attacker and the last defender. A modern goalkeeper needs outstanding technical ability, excellent decision-making in milliseconds and the courage to play under the highest pressure. But despite all the tactical evolution of the position, one thing has never changed: when the decisive save is needed, the goalkeeper must deliver," Kahn said.
Kahn also reserved special praise for Manuel Neuer, whose return from international retirement brought calmness, leadership and confidence to a relatively young German squad.
"Experience cannot be replaced. For Manuel, it has not been an easy tournament because he has not had many opportunities to showcase his abilities, but he still brings calmness, leadership and confidence to the entire team. His presence alone gives the defenders a sense of security. It is remarkable that at 40 years of age he continues to perform at such a high level. Maintaining that consistency over so many years requires incredible professionalism," he added.
As Germany's campaign came to an end, Neuer's influence remained unmistakable, with the veteran goalkeeper once again demonstrating why he continues to command immense respect and further cementing a legacy that has redefined modern goalkeeping.
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