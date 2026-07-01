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FIFA World Cup 2026: Oliver Kahn hails Manuel Neuer, says 'Talent alone wasn't enough for Germany...'

Oliver Kahn said Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit showed that talent alone is not enough to succeed in knockout football, stressing the importance of team spirit and handling pressure. The former captain also praised veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for providing leadership, calmness and confidence throughout the tournament.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Oliver Kahn hails Manuel Neuer, says 'Talent alone wasn't enough for Germany...'
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