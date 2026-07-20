/FIFA World Cup 2026: Only three players did it younger – Lamine Yamal makes history at 19

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal has spent the last three years doing what very few footballers have managed in an entire career. The Spain winger added the biggest prize in the game to his growing collection as La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The World Cup win added another achievement to Yamal's growing career. After helping Spain win Euro 2024 at just 17, he has now lifted the FIFA World Cup at 19 years and six days old.
That makes him joint fourth on FIFA's list of the youngest players ever to win the men's World Cup. He shares that place with Brazil's Coutinho, who was also 19 years and six days old when Brazil won the 1962 tournament. Only Pelé, Ronaldo Nazário and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi won the trophy at a younger age.
Winning either the European Championship or the World Cup is the biggest achievement of most players' careers, and Yamal has won both before turning 20.
His rise has been extraordinary. Yamal first caught the world's attention at Euro 2024. Although he was only 17, he looked completely at home on one of football's biggest stages. He played an important role in Spain's run to the title, won the Best Young Player award and became the youngest player and youngest goalscorer in European Championship history. Since then, he has only strengthened his position as one of football's brightest stars.
The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico offered another chance to show that his success was no one-off. Although he did not dominate the goalscoring charts, Yamal was one of Spain's most influential attacking players throughout the tournament. His pace, close control and ability to beat defenders stretched opponents in every knockout match, creating space for teammates and giving Spain another attacking outlet.
Before the final, FIFA recognised Yamal as one of the tournament's best young players. He was one of Spain's important players throughout the World Cup.
In the final against Argentina, he again caused problems with his direct running and movement. Spain controlled possession for long spells and created the better chances before substitute Ferran Torres finally broke the deadlock in extra time to secure the country's second World Cup title.
The triumph also completed another chapter in Spain's golden era. With its men's team now World Cup champions and the women's team holding the global crown, the country became the first nation to hold both senior FIFA World Cup titles at the same time.
Yamal's journey is only the beginning. At 19, he has won La Liga, domestic trophies, the UEFA European Championship and now the FIFA World Cup. His performances on football's biggest stages have made him one of the brightest stars of the new generation.
Few teenagers have ever made such an impact at major international tournaments as Yamal. Winning both the Euros and the World Cup before turning 20 puts him in rare company and secures his place in football history.
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