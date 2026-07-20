Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Only three players did it younger – Lamine Yamal makes history at 19

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only three players did it younger – Lamine Yamal makes history at 19

The Spain winger added another milestone to his fast-growing career by becoming one of the youngest footballers ever to win the FIFA World Cup, just two years after lifting the UEFA European Championship.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:14 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Only three players did it younger – Lamine Yamal makes history at 19
Image Credit: Lamine Yamal. (Photo: Reuters)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Only three players did it younger – Lamine Yamal makes history at 19
FIFA World Cup 20260 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202615 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202644 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202645 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago