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FIFA World Cup 2026: Only two men stand above Mbappé now after Senegal masterclass

Moving him past former striker Olivier Giroud, who had held the national record with 57 goals, the brace took Mbappé to 58 international goals for France.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:37 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Only two men stand above Mbappé now after Senegal masterclass
Image Credit: France&#039;s Kylian Mbappé. (File photo: ANI/Reuters)

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