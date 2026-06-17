/FIFA World Cup 2026: Only two men stand above Mbappé now after Senegal masterclass

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé left MetLife Stadium with much more than two goals and three points for France. The 27-year-old forward rewrote another chapter of football history during France's 3-1 World Cup win over Senegal. The two goals made him France's all-time leading scorer and lifted him into the top three of the World Cup's all-time scoring chart.
Mbappé's first goal of the evening gave France the breakthrough against a stubborn Senegal side. His second, a spectacular long-range strike deep into stoppage time, completed a personal milestone-filled night that further strengthened his place among the game's modern greats.
Moving him past former striker Olivier Giroud, who had held the national record with 57 goals, the brace took Mbappé to 58 international goals for France. The achievement is another landmark in a career that has delivered a World Cup title, multiple domestic trophies and an ever-lengthening list of individual records.
His latest goals also moved him higher on the World Cup scoring charts. Mbappé started the game with 12 World Cup goals, level with Brazilian legend Pelé. By the final whistle, he had reached 14, taking him past Pelé, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France icon Just Fontaine.
The double lifted Mbappé along with West Germany great Gerd Müller in third place on the competition's all-time scoring list. Only Brazil's Ronaldo, with 15 goals, and Germany's Miroslav Klose, the record holder with 16, now stand ahead of him.
With the tournament underway, both marks are within reach.
Mbappé's rise on the World Cup stage has been remarkably fast. He scored four goals as a teenager during France's triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia. Four years later in Qatar, he added another eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.
That performance made him the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score three times in a World Cup final. He has now found the net in three consecutive World Cups, a level of consistency achieved by only a handful of players in the tournament's history.
At 27, Mbappé is still younger than many of the players whose records he is chasing. His performance against Senegal showed that the pursuit of Klose's all-time World Cup mark may not be a question of if, but when.
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