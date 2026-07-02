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FIFA World Cup 2026: Pape Gueye refuses to play for Senegal until current coach is replaced

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has announced he will take a break from international football, saying he will not return while the current coaching staff remains in charge following the team's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 exit. The Villarreal star made the decision after Senegal squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Belgium in the Round of 32, raising fresh questions over coach Pape Thiaw's future.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Pape Gueye refuses to play for Senegal until current coach is replaced
Image Credit: IANS

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