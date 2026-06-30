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FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay create history, stun four-time champions Germany in penalty shootout

Paraguay knocked out four-time champions Germany with a wild penalty shootout (4-3) win after the two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time in the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 here at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:44 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay create history, stun four-time champions Germany in penalty shootout
Image Credit: IANS

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