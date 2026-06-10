FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown: How much will winners and all 48 participating teams earn? Here's all you need to know

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to make history not only as the biggest edition of the tournament but also as the richest. Jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, up from the 32-team format that has been in place since the 1998 FIFA World Cup. With the expanded field, FIFA has significantly increased the financial rewards, taking the total prize money pool to a record USD 655 million while also guaranteeing a participation fee for every qualified nation.

Apart from the performance-based rewards, FIFA has also ensured that every nation qualifying for the tournament receives financial support. Each of the 48 participating teams will receive a participation fee of USD 1.5 million, meaning every federation is guaranteed a substantial payout simply for reaching the World Cup. The move is aimed at helping member associations invest in football development, infrastructure, coaching programmes and grassroots initiatives regardless of their on-field performance.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money breakdown

Champions: USD 50 million

Runners-up: USD 33 million

Third Place: USD 29 million

Fourth Place: USD 27 million

Quarter-finalists: USD 19 million

Round of 16 Teams: USD 15 million

Round of 32 Teams: USD 11 million

Group Stage Exit: USD 9 million

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Massive increase from FIFA World Cup 2022

The total prize money for the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands at USD 655 million, marking a nearly 50 per cent increase from the USD 440 million distributed during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Back in December 2025, FIFA approved a record USD 727 million financial contribution package for the tournament, further underlining the governing body's growing investment in the global game.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had described the tournament as a landmark event for football's financial ecosystem, stating that the expanded World Cup would deliver unprecedented benefits to member associations around the world.

Financial boost for smaller nations

The expanded format and increased prize money are expected to provide a significant financial boost for football federations across the globe.

Even teams eliminated in the group stage will receive millions of dollars, funds that can potentially be invested in youth academies, coaching programmes, infrastructure development and women's football initiatives.

For many emerging football nations, simply qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will now guarantee an eight-figure financial return.

Argentina enter as defending champions

Defending champions Argentina will begin their title defence after lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022. Lionel Messi's side defeated France on penalties in one of the most dramatic finals in World Cup history.

Argentina have been drawn in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and tournament debutants Jordan. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the tournament opener in Mexico City.