/FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much winners Spain, runners-up Argentina and Every Team Earned?

Spain not only lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in their history but also walked away with the biggest financial reward ever awarded to a world champion. After defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, La Roja secured a record $50 million (approx. ₹4,814 crore) in prize money.
Substitute Ferran Torres proved to be the match-winner, scoring in the 106th minute to hand Spain their second World Cup title, while Argentina finished as runners-up and collected $33 million (approx. ₹3,177 crore).
Spain Receive Record Winner's Prize
The finalists, Spain and Argentina, shared a combined $83 million in prize money, the highest payout ever awarded to the two teams contesting a FIFA World Cup final.
Spain earned $50 million (approx. ₹4,814 crore) for winning the tournament, while Argentina received $33 million (approx. ₹3,177 crore) as runners-up.
England, who defeated France 6-4 in an entertaining third-place playoff, took home $29 million (approx. ₹2,792 crore). France, meanwhile, received $27 million (approx. ₹2,599 crore) after finishing fourth.
Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals were awarded $19 million (approx. ₹1,829 crore) each. Nations knocked out in the Round of 16 earned $15 million (approx. ₹1,444 crore), while teams exiting in the Round of 32 collected $11 million (approx. ₹1,059 crore). Countries eliminated during the group stage were guaranteed $10 million (approx. ₹962 crore).
FIFA Announces Record Prize Pool
The 2026 FIFA World Cup set a new financial benchmark following the expansion of the competition to 48 teams. FIFA confirmed a total prize fund of $871 million (approx. ₹83,866 crore), nearly double the amount distributed during the previous edition of the tournament.
The governing body had initially announced a prize pool of $727 million, but later increased the amount by raising both the participation payments and preparation grants for all qualified nations.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money
Category USD Approx. INR
Total Prize Pool $871 million ₹83,866 crore
Performance-based Rewards $703 million ₹67,668 crore
Non-performance Financial Support $168 million ₹16,173 crore
Champion (Spain) $50 million ₹4,814 crore
Runner-up (Argentina) $33 million ₹3,177 crore
Third Place (England) $29 million ₹2,792 crore
Fourth Place (France) $27 million ₹2,599 crore
Guaranteed Per Team $12.5 million ₹1,203 crore
The prize money was divided into two major components. Performance-based rewards accounted for $703 million (approx. ₹67,668 crore), while FIFA allocated another $168 million (approx. ₹16,173 crore) as non-performance financial support to participating nations.
Spain's winner's cheque of $50 million was $8 million higher than the amount Argentina received for winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
Every Qualified Nation Received Guaranteed Financial Support
Every one of the 48 participating nations received a guaranteed payment before kicking a ball at the tournament.
Each qualified team was awarded a $2.5 million (approx. ₹240 crore) preparation grant, along with a guaranteed qualification payment of $10 million (approx. ₹962 crore). Together, those payments ensured every country earned at least $12.5 million (approx. ₹1,203 crore) before accounting for any performance-based rewards.
FIFA also provided additional financial contributions to national associations to help cover operational and tournament-related expenses throughout the competition.
2026 FIFA World Cup Purse Breakdown
Champion: Spain – $50 million (approx. ₹4,814 crore)
Runner-up: Argentina – $33 million (approx. ₹3,177 crore)
Third Place: England – $29 million (approx. ₹2,792 crore)
Fourth Place: France – $27 million (approx. ₹2,599 crore)
5th–8th Place: Switzerland, Norway, Belgium, Morocco – $19 million each (approx. ₹1,829 crore)
9th–16th Place: Canada, Paraguay, United States, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Egypt – $15 million each (approx. ₹1,444 crore)
17th–32nd Place: South Africa, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzzegovina, Austria, Croatia, Japan, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador, DR Congo, Algeria, Ghana, Australia, Cape Verde – $11 million each (approx. ₹1,059 crore)
33rd–48th Place: South Korea, Czechia, Qatar, Scotland, Haiti, Turkey, Curaçao, Tunisia, Iran, New Zealand, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Panama – $10 million each (approx. ₹962 crore)
Performance-Based Prize Money
Finish Teams Prize Per Team Total
Champion 1 $50 million $50 million
Runner-up 1 $33 million $33 million
Third Place 1 $29 million $29 million
Fourth Place 1 $27 million $27 million
Quarterfinalists 4 $19 million $76 million
Round of 16 8 $15 million $120 million
Round of 32 16 $11 million $176 million
Group Stage 16 $10 million $160 million
Spain's triumph over Argentina not only secured the nation's second FIFA World Cup title but also made La Roja the biggest financial beneficiaries of the tournament. The victory capped a memorable campaign and ensured the Spanish Football Federation received the largest winner's prize in World Cup history.
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