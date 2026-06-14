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FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar shock Switzerland with late equaliser, claim historic first-ever point

Switzerland were expected to make a strong start in a group that also includes Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, who had played out a 1-1 draw a day earlier.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 03:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 03:16 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar shock Switzerland with late equaliser, claim historic first-ever point
Image Credit: Qatar&#039;s Pedro Miguel and Ahmed Fathy celebrate after Boualem Khoukhi scored their first goal FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

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