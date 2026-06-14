/FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar shock Switzerland with late equaliser, claim historic first-ever point

The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute when Remo Freuler chased a flick-on into the penalty area and was brought down by Abunada. The incident was checked by VAR for a possible offside during the build-up, but the decision stood. Abunada was booked, and Breel Embolo stepped up to take the penalty. The experienced striker calmly found the bottom corner to give Switzerland a deserved 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.