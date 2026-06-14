/FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar shock Switzerland with late equaliser, claim historic first-ever point

FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar claimed the first FIFA World Cup point in their history after Boualem Khoukhi’s dramatic late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The result came after Switzerland had spent long periods in control but failed to turn their dominance into a winning margin.
Coming into the match, Switzerland were expected to make a strong start in a group that also includes Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, who had played out a 1-1 draw a day earlier. Murat Yakin's team arrived with the experience of six consecutive World Cup appearances behind them, while Qatar were playing in only their second World Cup after debuting as hosts in 2022.
The match began under hot conditions, with the sun beating down on Levi's Stadium and hydration breaks becoming an important part of the contest. Qatar almost stunned the Swiss within two minutes. A mistake from Manuel Akanji allowed Edmilson Junior to break through on goal, but his effort was struck straight at goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. It proved to be a costly miss.
Switzerland responded and began creating opportunities. Dan Ndoye forced a good save from Mahmoud Abunada before firing another promising chance over the bar. Granit Xhaka controlled the midfield as the Swiss pushed Qatar deeper into their own half.
The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute when Remo Freuler chased a flick-on into the penalty area and was brought down by Abunada. The incident was checked by VAR for a possible offside during the build-up, but the decision stood. Abunada was booked, and Breel Embolo stepped up to take the penalty. The experienced striker calmly found the bottom corner to give Switzerland a deserved 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.
The Swiss continued to create chances after the goal. Denis Zakaria came close with a clever move inside the area, while Embolo and Vargas repeatedly tested the Qatari defence. Despite conceding the penalty, Abunada kept his team alive with a string of saves. Just before halftime, Switzerland almost doubled their advantage when Michel Aebischer's effort was blocked on the goal line after a dangerous move involving Freuler and Embolo.
Qatar struggled for long periods but occasionally threatened through Akram Afif and Edmilson. The latter forced Kobel into another save late in the first half. At the break, Switzerland looked firmly in control but had only a single-goal advantage to show for their efforts.
The second half followed a similar pattern. Switzerland dominated possession and continued to create openings. Xhaka tested Abunada from distance, Vargas was dangerous down the flank and Embolo missed further chances to put the match beyond reach. Substitute Johan Manzambi also went close with a shot from outside the box.
Meanwhile, Qatar stayed in the contest. Julen Lopetegui's side introduced fresh legs from the bench and gradually pushed forward in search of an equaliser. Alaaeldin came close late on, while Afif continued to look for openings despite Switzerland's defensive control.
With six minutes of stoppage time added, Switzerland appeared set to take all three points. But Qatar produced the moment that changed the evening. In the 94th minute, El-Amin Ahmed delivered an excellent cross from the left, and captain Boualem Khoukhi arrived inside the box to power a header past Kobel. The goal sparked celebrations among the Qatari players and supporters as the underdogs rescued a point.
The final whistle soon followed, confirming a 1-1 draw. Switzerland were left frustrated after failing to convert their many chances, while Qatar celebrated a landmark achievement. Their first-ever World Cup point could prove valuable as the battle for qualification from Group B gathers pace.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.