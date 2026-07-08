/FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe in action

The final lineup for the quarterfinal stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was officially locked in on Tuesday night following an intense evening of knockout football. World champions Argentina managed to escape a massive scare against Egypt, while Switzerland triumphed over Colombia in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim the final slots.
High Drama in the Round of 16
Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, found themselves facing a 0–2 deficit until the 78th minute of their match. In a spectacular turn of events, the Albiceleste orchestrated a memorable comeback by scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes of play. The match was filled with controversy earlier on when a disallowed Egyptian goal via VAR triggered significant backlash. Argentina ultimately fought their way out of trouble to secure their sixth consecutive appearance in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament, maintaining a streak that began in 2006.
Which Teams Have Qualified for the Quarterfinals?
The elite eight nations advancing to the quarterfinal round of the 2026 World Cup are:
Morocco
France
Norway
England
Spain
Belgium
Switzerland
Argentina
Prominent footballing nations that bowed out during the Round of 16 include five time world champions Brazil, Portugal, as well as tournament co hosts Mexico and the United States.
Complete Round of 16 Results
The path to the final eight was determined by the following Round of 16 scorelines:
Canada 0–3 Morocco
Paraguay 0–1 France
Brazil 1–2 Norway
Mexico 2–3 England
Portugal 0–1 Spain
United States 1–4 Belgium
Argentina 3–2 Egypt
Switzerland 0–0 Colombia (Switzerland advanced 3–2 on penalties)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals Schedule
The upcoming quarterfinal fixtures will take place across four iconic venues in North America. The complete schedule is as follows:
July 10 France vs Morocco 1:30 AM Boston
July 11 Spain vs Belgium 12:30 AM Los Angeles
July 12 England vs Norway 2:30 AM Miami
July 12 Argentina vs Switzerland 6:30 AM Kansas City
Semifinals and Final Key Dates
Following the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the tournament will move into its final week:
Semifinals: Scheduled to take place on July 14 and July 15, with matches hosted in Arlington and Atlanta.
Third Place Playoff: To be contested on July 18 in Miami.
World Cup Final: The championship match will take place on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium situated in East Rutherford.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.