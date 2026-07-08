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FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe in action


Get the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal schedule, kickoff times (IST), venues, and qualified teams including Argentina and France.




















 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe in action
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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