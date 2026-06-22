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FIFA World Cup 2026 red cards: Nathan Ngoy dismissal takes tournament tally level with 2018 and 2022 combined

Nathan Ngoy's dismissal against Iran took the FIFA World Cup 2026 red card count to eight, matching the combined total from the 2018 and 2022 editions. With many matches still to be played, the tournament could surpass the disciplinary records of recent World Cups.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 red cards: Nathan Ngoy dismissal takes tournament tally level with 2018 and 2022 combined
Image Credit: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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