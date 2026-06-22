/FIFA World Cup 2026 red cards: Nathan Ngoy dismissal takes tournament tally level with 2018 and 2022 combined

FIFA World Cup 2026 has witnessed a sharp rise in disciplinary incidents, with the tournament already matching the combined red card tally of the previous two editions. Following Nathan Ngoy's dismissal during Belgium's Group G clash against Iran, the total number of red cards shown in the competition has climbed to eight.
According to reports, the ongoing World Cup has now equalled the combined number of red cards recorded across the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which produced four red cards each.
The latest sending-off came during Belgium's Group G encounter against Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. Ngoy was shown a straight red card in the 66th minute after bringing down Iran forward Mehdi Taremi.
Reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the contest, Belgium managed to hold on for a goalless draw. The result left the European side still searching for their first victory of the tournament after also drawing their opening match against Egypt.
Ngoy's dismissal became the eighth red card of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and the sixth straight red card issued so far.
While the current tally stands at eight, it remains significantly below the all-time World Cup record.
According to Fox Sports, the 2006 FIFA World Cup remains the most ill-disciplined edition in tournament history, producing 28 red cards, including nine straight dismissals. The 2010 World Cup saw 17 red cards, while the 2014 edition recorded 10.
With several group-stage matches and knockout fixtures still to come, the 2026 tournament could potentially surpass the 2014 total and move closer to the numbers seen in 2010.
Several teams have already been impacted by red cards during the tournament.
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was dismissed following a VAR review against Turkey, while Qatar suffered two sendings-off in the same match against Canada, with Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo both receiving red cards.
Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic was sent off against Switzerland after fouling Breel Embolo and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Mexico defender Cesar Montes also received a late red card in the clash against South Africa.
South Africa have been among the hardest-hit teams discipline-wise, with both Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole shown red cards in their opening fixture against Mexico.
1.) Sphephelo Sithole (South Africa) vs Mexico
2.) Themba Zwane (South Africa) vs Mexico
3.) Cesar Montes (Mexico) vs South Africa
4.) Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs Switzerland
5.) Homam Ahmed (Qatar) vs Canada
6.) Assim Madibo (Qatar) vs Canada
7.) Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) vs Turkey
8.) Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) vs Iran
Belgium's 0-0 draw against Iran means they have collected just two points from their first two Group G matches. The Red Devils were already under pressure after being held by Egypt in their opening fixture and now face a crucial battle to secure progression.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the tournament, Spain registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal playing key roles in the dominant win.
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