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FIFA World Cup 2026 referee Rob Dieperink dies weeks after tournament removal

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, weeks after being removed from FIFA's World Cup 2026 officiating panel. FIFA and the Dutch Football Association paid tribute to the experienced official, whose cause of death has not been disclosed.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 referee Rob Dieperink dies weeks after tournament removal
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