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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s final dream ends in tears; a look at his career at football’s grandest stage in numbers

Ronaldo first appeared at the World Cup in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals and finished fourth. That tournament was the beginning of a record-filled journey that lasted across six editions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 06:01 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s final dream ends in tears; a look at his career at football’s grandest stage in numbers
Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Portugal crash out of World Cup to Spain. (Photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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