/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s final dream ends in tears; a look at his career at football’s grandest stage in numbers

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup journey came to an emotional end as Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the round-of-16 at the 2026 tournament. A late goal from Mikel Merino gave Spain a 1-0 victory in Dallas and ended Portugal’s hopes of reaching the later stages of the tournament, while Ronaldo’s final appearance on football’s biggest stage ended with tears.
After Portugal’s last chance came from a missed free kick, Ronaldo was seen breaking down on the pitch. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had achieved almost everything possible in club football, collected countless individual awards and rewritten scoring records, but the World Cup trophy was the one prize missing from his career.
Before the tournament, he had confirmed that the 2026 edition would be his last World Cup. He has not announced his plans for international football so far. The forward is still chasing the remarkable milestone of 1,000 professional goals.
Ronaldo first appeared at the World Cup in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals and finished fourth. That tournament was the beginning of a record-filled journey that lasted across six editions.
In 2010, Portugal exited in the round-of-16, while the 2014 campaign ended in the group stage. Four years later in Russia, Portugal again fell in the last 16. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the team reached the quarterfinals, but the tournament ended with Lionel Messi lifting the trophy with Argentina after a memorable final.
Ronaldo finished his World Cup career with 27 appearances, the second-highest total by any player, and 11 goals. For a player known for his extraordinary scoring record at club level, the numbers at the World Cup were modest. However, in the 2026 edition, he still managed three goals in five matches.
His final tournament also produced another unwanted statistic. Against Spain, he recorded 17 shots during the World Cup without creating a single chance for his teammates, the highest number of shots by any player in the competition’s history without a chance created.
Even in his final World Cup, he added more milestones to an already remarkable career.
During Portugal’s round-of-32 match against Croatia, which Portugal won 2-1, Ronaldo became the first player aged 41 or older to feature in a World Cup knockout match. The game also created a unique moment in tournament history as two outfield players aged 40 or above (Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric) faced each other.
He also became the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history at 41 years and 147 days. His goal against Croatia was his first-ever in a World Cup knockout match, ending a long wait in the competition.
Portugal began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, with Ronaldo struggling to make an impact in the opening match. Their second group game brought a much better performance as Portugal defeated Uzbekistan 5-0.
Ronaldo scored twice in that match, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov added to Portugal’s comfortable win.
The brace helped Ronaldo become Portugal’s leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals. He moved past Portuguese legend Eusebio’s record of nine. Eusebio had guided Portugal to a third-place finish at the 1966 World Cup and won the Ballon d’Or in 1965.
Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments by ending a 10-match goal drought across major international competitions involving the World Cup and European Championship.
Portugal finished the group stage with a goalless draw against Colombia before their narrow win over Croatia set up the meeting with Spain.
The defeat to Spain closed another chapter in Ronaldo’s extraordinary international career. While the World Cup title never arrived, his six-tournament journey produced records, unforgettable moments and a legacy that will be remembered for generations.
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