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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s penalty and Ramos’ late header send Portugal past Croatia in 2-1 thriller

Croatia controlled long spells in midfield and created several late chances, including a shot that hit the post and a disallowed goal. Portugal’s substitutions changed the tempo and helped them finish stronger in the closing minutes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s penalty and Ramos’ late header send Portugal past Croatia in 2-1 thriller
Image Credit: Portugal&#039;s Diogo Costa in action as he makes a save from Croatia&#039;s Igor Matanovic. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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