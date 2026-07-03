/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo’s penalty and Ramos’ late header send Portugal past Croatia in 2-1 thriller

FIFA World Cup 2026: After a match that swung late and kept both sets of supporters on edge until the final whistle, Portugal got past Croatia 2-1 in a tense knockout clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and sealed a place in the round of 16.
The game at BMO Field in Toronto came with heavy expectations, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric leading their sides in a closing chapter between two of football’s most experienced players on the World Cup stage. Portugal began on the front foot, controlling possession and pushing Croatia deep, but clear chances were difficult to find in a tight first half.
Rafael Leao posed the most consistent threat for Portugal. He repeatedly got past Josip Stanisic on the left wing. One of his early crosses almost set up Ronaldo, who stretched for a diving header but could not make contact. Bruno Fernandes also came close after a strong run from Leao. But Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic reacted well and kept it out to keep the scores level.
Set up to absorb pressure and break forward, Croatia settled into the match in spells. Ante Budimir had their first shot on target early on, though it lacked power and was easily handled by Diogo Costa. Ivan Perisic and Petar Sucic then tried to add pace in transition, but Portugal’s back line, led by Ruben Dias, was organised under pressure.
The first half ended goalless, but Croatia’s defensive organisation and patience on the counter kept them in the contest. Portugal’s dominance in possession did not translate into a breakthrough and left the game finely balanced at the break.
Croatia scored first in the 53rd minute. Ivan Perisic finished a well-worked move with a strong shot into the corner after a quick passing sequence involving Mateo Kovacic and Josip Stanisic.
Portugal were forced to respond. The match then opened up as both teams pushed forward.
Croatia thought they had doubled their advantage through Petar Sucic, but the assistant’s flag cut short the celebrations, with VAR confirming the offside decision. Moments later, Kovacic almost extended the lead himself by hitting the post with a low strike and forcing another sharp save from Costa.
However, Portugal found their answer through a penalty in the 66th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and struck the ball straight down the middle, with Livakovic driving the wrong way. It was Ronaldo’s first knockout-stage goal at a World Cup, a moment that brought Portugal level and changed the flow of the match.
The turning point came late in the game. Croatia continued to press, but Portugal’s substitutions added fresh energy going forward. In the 94th minute, substitute Goncalo Ramos delivered the decisive moment. Rafael Leao floated a precise cross to the far post, where Ramos rose between two defenders and headed into the net to put Portugal ahead.
Croatia pushed late into stoppage time, forced corners and sent crosses in the box, but Portugal managed the closing stages with discipline. There was brief confusion when a late Croatian attempt was ruled out for offside, and the final whistle followed soon after.
Portugal held on for a 2-1 win and booked their place in the last 16, where they will face Spain. Croatia ended with another close knockout exit, with moments of promise undone by fine margins in both penalty areas.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.