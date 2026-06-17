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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo started, Portugal led… then DR Congo stunned everyone

Facing the strongest team in the group on paper, the Leopards stood firm after an early setback and found a deserved equaliser just before half-time.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 01:13 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo started, Portugal led… then DR Congo stunned everyone
Image Credit: Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo in action with DR Congo&#039;s Ngal&#039;ayel Mukau and Chancel Mbemba. (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

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