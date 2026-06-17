/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo started, Portugal led… then DR Congo stunned everyone

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Houston, where the African side made their return to football's biggest stage with a hard-earned point. While Portugal dominated possession for long stretches, Sébastien Desabre’s men showed discipline, resilience and enough attacking threat to ensure they left with a result that could prove crucial in Group K.
Playing their first World Cup match since 1974, DR Congo made a strong impression as they secured a valuable point. Facing the strongest team in the group on paper, the Leopards stood firm after an early setback and found a deserved equaliser just before half-time.
Portugal could hardly have asked for a better start. Just six minutes into the match, Pedro Neto delivered a teasing cross from the left and João Neves perfectly timed his run. The midfielder slipped into space inside the penalty area and headed past Dimitry Mpasi to give Roberto Martinez’s side a 1-0 lead.
The early goal appeared to set the tone for a comfortable evening for Portugal, who controlled the ball through the midfield trio of Neves, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha. But despite enjoying most of the possession, they struggled to turn that control into clear scoring opportunities.
DR Congo responded well. Yoane Wissa tested Diogo Costa with an effort from outside the box, while Cédric Bakambu also looked lively as the African side began finding moments on the counterattack. Aaron Wan-Bissaka made an important defensive intervention to deny Nuno Mendes a shooting opportunity as Portugal searched for a second goal.
Making another chapter in his extraordinary World Cup career at the age of 41, Cristiano Ronaldo received loud cheers whenever he touched the ball. However, the Portuguese captain found chances hard to come by during the opening period.
As half-time approached, DR Congo’s increasing confidence finally paid off. Deep into stoppage time, a short corner routine created the breakthrough. Arthur Masuaku received the ball before producing an excellent cross towards the far post. Wissa found space inside the area and guided a powerful header beyond Costa to level the score at 1-1.
The goal changed the mood heading into the break. Portugal had enjoyed most of the possession, but DR Congo had managed more attempts on goal and looked comfortable in the contest.
Martinez reacted by introducing Francisco Conceição in the beginning of the second half with a hope to inject more energy into the attack. The winger soon became Portugal’s most dangerous outlet, repeatedly driving down the right flank and creating problems for the Congolese defence.
Portugal thought they had restored their lead when João Cancelo gave an acrobatic finish after good work from João Neves, but the full-back had drifted offside and the goal was correctly ruled out.
Ronaldo had perhaps his best opportunity midway through the half. Conceição picked him out inside the box, but the veteran striker could not make clean contact and dragged his shot wide of the post.
DR Congo never abandoned their attacking ambitions. Bakambu came close when he won possession inside Portugal’s area and struck the outside of the post. Later, he fired over the bar after a dangerous counterattack that exposed Portugal’s defence.
As the game entered its closing stages, Portugal increased the pressure. Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Ramos and Nelson Semedo were introduced from the bench, while Bruno Fernandes continued searching for openings. Mpasi was calm in goal, collecting crosses confidently and helping his side withstand the late assault.
Portugal’s final opportunities came through a Fernandes effort from distance and a late corner, but neither produced a winner. DR Congo managed the closing moments intelligently and held on through five minutes of added time.
The final whistle confirmed a memorable result for the Leopards. Returning to the World Cup after a 52-year absence, they left Houston with a valuable point against one of Europe’s strongest teams. Meanwhile, Portugal will feel they had enough possession and territory to win the match but lacked the cutting edge needed to turn dominance into three points.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.