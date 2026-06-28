The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has concluded and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's path to football’s ultimate glory has officially been drawn. Following a tense, scoreless draw against Colombia at Miami Stadium, Portugal finished second in Group K, setting up a heavyweight Round of 32 encounter against Croatia.
The result completely reshaped the knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, forcing the 41-year-old Ronaldo into what is widely considered the 'bracket of death'.
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Entering their final group game, the stakes were clear: winning Group K would offer a significantly more balanced path through the tournament. Instead, Colombia's disciplined defense held the Portugal to a 0-0 draw.
Portugal had their moments, especially earlier in the tournament when Ronaldo silenced critics with a brilliant brace in a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan. However, against Colombia, goalkeeper Diogo Costa emerged as the hero, making six vital saves to secure the point.
Colombia thought they had snatched a late winner through a Davinson Sánchez header, but an agonizingly close VAR review ruled the goal out for offside.
While Colombia clinched the top spot and a date with Ghana, Portugal's second-place finish pushes them into a brutal side of the bracket. To reach the final, Ronaldo's men will have to navigate a minefield that includes tournament heavyweights like France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
The Round of 32 fixture promises to be a nostalgic yet fierce blockbuster. Portugal will travel north to face Croatia at BMO Field in Toronto. The match serves as another chapter in the storied rivalry between two legendary former Real Madrid teammates: Cristiano Ronaldo and the ageless Luka Modric.
Croatia booked their ticket to Toronto after trouncing Ghana to take the runner-up spot in Group L, finishing just behind group winners England.
If Portugal manages to get past the 2018 finalists, their road only gets steeper. A potential Round of 16 meeting with 2010 world champions Spain looms large, with Belgium and France waiting in the wings for subsequent rounds.
At 41, this is widely expected to be Ronaldo's final World Cup. Portugal fans and neutrals alike are hoping the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can deliver magic in the knockout stages.
A clash with Croatia promises high drama - think physical battles, set-piece threats from Ronaldo, and Croatia's counter-attacking prowess.
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