/FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule: Confirmed Teams, Knockout Brackets, and Match Dates for 'LAST DANCE'

The enthralling and mixed bag of success and heartbreak for respective teams in Round of 32 ends today, now the world's best teams will fight for the ultimate battle with just 16 teams left out of 48. Here's a look at FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, detailing the complete list of matchups, calendar dates, localized kickoff times, advancing nations, and bracket pathways.
The secondary knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has launched into a spectacular opening, delivering a sequence of high-stakes encounters that have kept global spectators captivated right up until the final whistles.
On Saturday, the reigning titleholders Argentina overcame an intense threat from the resilient island team of Cape Verde to clinch their place in the Round of 16, where they are scheduled to match up against Egypt. Just prior on Friday, Portugal locked in an impressive 2–1 triumph over Croatia courtesy of successful finishes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos. Concurrently, Spain booked their own spot in the final sixteen through a dominant 3–0 shutout victory over Austria.
A day earlier, Belgium completed a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind victory after trailing their match up until the 86th minute against Senegal. A rapid two-goal burst from Romelu Lukaku and skipper Youri Tielemans inside a three-minute window completely overturned the Senegal advantage. Tielemans subsequently delivered a defining moment in the final sequence of extra time, striking from the penalty spot at exactly 124:44 minutes. This conversion stands as the latest recorded point of a goal in the entire history of the FIFA World Cup, altering the fate of the match and ending Senegal's run. The Belgian squad will move forward to challenge co-hosts USA in the phase of 16.
In earlier tournament surprises, football heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands were eliminated from the competition following penalty shootout defeats at the hands of Paraguay and Morocco respectively.
All 16 Countries Confirmed for the Round of 16
With Colombia securing the final remaining slot by defeating Ghana 1–0 in a tense final Round of 32 fixture, the line-up for the final sixteen is completely locked in. The 16 confirmed nations moving forward in the tournament are Canada, Morocco, Paraguay, France, Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, United States, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Egypt, Argentina, and Colombia. Notably, all three host countries successfully negotiated the prior round to earn their places in this elite stage.
Comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match Timetable
Eight critical matchups scheduled across a four-day window will determine which teams earn passage into the quarterfinal phase.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule (IST)
Canada vs Morocco - July 4, 10:30 PM IST (Local: July 4, 1:00 PM) | Houston Stadium
Paraguay vs France - July 5, 2:30 AM IST (Local: July 4, 5:00 PM) | Philadelphia Stadium
Brazil vs Norway - July 6, 1:30 AM IST (Local: July 5, 4:00 PM) | New York New Jersey Stadium
Mexico vs England - July 6, 5:30 AM IST (Local: July 5, 8:00 PM) | Mexico City Stadium
Portugal vs Spain - July 7, 12:30 AM IST (Local: July 6, 3:00 PM) | Dallas Stadium
United States vs Belgium - July 7, 5:30 AM IST (Local: July 6, 8:00 PM) | Seattle Stadium
Argentina vs Egypt - July 7, 9:30 PM IST (Local: July 7, 12:00 PM) | Atlanta Stadium
Switzerland vs Colombia - July 8, 1:30 AM IST (Local: July 7, 4:00 PM) | BC Place, Vancouver
Final Summary of FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Results
The tournament field whittled down from 48 competing nations to the definitive top 16 through the following Round of 32 scorelines:
South Africa 0–1 Canada
Brazil 2–1 Japan
Germany 1–1 Paraguay (Paraguay progressed 3–4 on penalties)
Netherlands 1–1 Morocco (Morocco progressed 2–3 on penalties)
Cote d’Ivoire 1–2 Norway
France 3–0 Sweden
Mexico 2–0 Ecuador
England 2–1 Congo DR
Belgium 3–2 Senegal
United States 2–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Spain 3–0 Austria
Portugal 2–1 Croatia
Switzerland 2–0 Algeria
Australia 1–1 Egypt (Egypt progressed 2–4 on penalties)
Argentina 3–2 Cape Verde
Colombia 1–0 Ghana
Quarterfinal Schedule and Broadcast Details
The ensuing quarterfinal fixtures are slated to take place between July 10 and July 12. These high-profile matches will be hosted across selected venues in Foxborough, Inglewood, Miami Gardens, and Kansas City.
For television viewers inside India, the live broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are available on United8 Sports 1 and United8 Sports 2 in both standard definition and high-definition formats. Additionally, fans can access the digital live streams of all matches online via a paid subscription to the ZEE5 platform.
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