/FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full schedule, qualified teams and biggest surprises

FIFA World Cup 2026: The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is drawing to a close, and the tournament is now heading into the business end that fans wait for every four years. The expanded 48-team format has produced surprises, fresh stories and new faces, and the knockout rounds are ready to begin on Sunday (June 28).
Only 32 teams will continue their journey towards the final on July 19. The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the first World Cup under the new format, and debutants such as Cape Verde have given supporters one of the tournament's most memorable stories.
The Round of 32 opens a new chapter in World Cup history. Previous editions featured 32 teams in total, but the expansion to 48 nations has added an extra knockout round and opened the door for more countries to dream bigger on football’s grandest stage.
Under FIFA's format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically for the knockout rounds. They are joined by the eight best third-placed teams. It completes the 32-team lineup.
From there, every match becomes a do-or-die contest. The winners advance to the Round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, the third-place playoff and finally the World Cup final on July 19.
The Round of 32 will run from June 28 to July 3. The Round of 16 is scheduled between July 4 and July 7, while the quarterfinals will take place from July 9 to July 11. The semifinals are set for July 14 and July 15, followed by the bronze medal match on July 18 and the final a day later.
Twenty-eight nations have already secured their places in the knockout stage.
The qualified teams include Colombia, Argentina, France, Norway, Germany, the United States, Mexico, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Australia, Spain, Cape Verde, Paraguay, Egypt, England, Ghana, Portugal, Belgium and Senegal.
Cape Verde's run has become one of the stories of the tournament. Playing in their first World Cup, they have moved into the knockout stage and now face one of football's biggest names in Argentina.
The knockout action begins on Sunday, with South Africa taking on Canada at Los Angeles Stadium in the United States at 12 pm local time, which is 19:00 GMT.
On Monday (June 29), Brazil will meet Japan in Houston at 12 pm local time. Germany will face Paraguay in Boston at 4:30 pm, while the Netherlands and Morocco will battle in Monterrey at 7 pm.
Tuesday (June 30), brings another packed schedule. Ivory Coast will play Norway in Dallas at noon. France will take on Sweden in New York New Jersey Stadium at 5 pm. Mexico will face one of the best third-placed teams from Groups C, E, F, H or I in Mexico City at 7 pm.
On Wednesday (July 1), the United States will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in San Francisco at 5 pm. Two other fixtures involving group winners and the remaining best third-placed sides will also take place in Atlanta and Seattle.
Spain's Round of 32 clash against the runners-up from Group J is scheduled for July 2 at Los Angeles Stadium. Another match between the second-placed teams from Groups K and L will be played in Toronto, while Switzerland will face one of the advancing third-placed teams in Vancouver.
The final day of the Round of 32 on July 3 includes Australia against the runners-up from Group G in Dallas. Argentina's meeting with Cape Verde in Miami is expected to attract huge attention as the newcomers test themselves against one of the tournament favourites. The last Round of 32 fixture will feature the winners of Group K against another qualifying third-placed side in Kansas City.
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