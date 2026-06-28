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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full schedule, qualified teams and biggest surprises

Cape Verde’s stunning debut headlines the list of teams heading into the World Cup knockouts, which begin on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full schedule, qualified teams and biggest surprises
Image Credit: Football fans click a selfie beside a mural of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in front of a FIFA World Cup 2026-themed wall painting in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

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