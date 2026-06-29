/FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, Netherlands vs Morocco in India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage gathers pace on Monday with three high-profile Round of 32 fixtures featuring Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Morocco and Paraguay. With a place in the last 16 at stake, every mistake could prove costly as some of world football's biggest names battle to keep their World Cup dreams alive.
Five-time world champions Brazil head into the knockout stage after finishing top of their group with seven points. Following an opening draw against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti's side responded with convincing victories over Haiti and Scotland to extend their impressive record of topping the group stage for the 12th consecutive World Cup.
Japan have quietly emerged as one of the tournament's most impressive teams. The Blue Samurai remained unbeaten in Group F, defeating Tunisia while earning draws against the Netherlands and Sweden. Having scored seven goals during the league phase, Japan possess enough attacking quality to trouble any defence.
Brazil will once again look towards Vinicius Jr, who has been named Player of the Match in all three group games. Neymar continues his recovery from injury, with Ancelotti confirming the forward is available for a longer appearance if required.
Match Details
Match: Brazil vs Japan
Date: Monday, June 29
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston
Germany return to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 and will start as favourites against Paraguay.
Julian Nagelsmann's side finished top of their group despite suffering a surprise defeat to Ecuador in their final group match. The four-time world champions will now hope to rediscover their best football when it matters most.
Paraguay qualified as one of the best third-placed teams after a disciplined group-stage campaign. Gustavo Alfaro's men have relied heavily on their defensive organisation but have struggled to create consistent scoring opportunities.
Germany will hope their superior attacking quality proves decisive as they chase a place in the last 16.
Match: Germany vs Paraguay
Date: Tuesday, June 30
Time: 2:00 AM IST
Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
One of the standout ties of the Round of 32 sees the Netherlands take on Morocco in what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle.
Ronald Koeman's side recovered from an opening draw against Japan to finish top of their group with victories over Sweden and Tunisia. The Dutch have looked increasingly comfortable as the tournament has progressed and enter the knockout stage with growing confidence.
Morocco, meanwhile, continue to underline their status among world football's rising powers. After drawing with Brazil and defeating Scotland and Haiti, the Atlas Lions secured second place in Group C.
Both teams have impressed with their balance between defensive organisation and quick attacking transitions, making this one of the most evenly matched fixtures of the knockout round.
Match: Netherlands vs Morocco
Date: Tuesday, June 30
Time: 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Guadalupe, Mexico
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/
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