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FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, Netherlands vs Morocco in India

Brazil face Japan, Germany take on Paraguay and the Netherlands meet Morocco in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 lineup on Monday. Check the full match schedule, kick-off timings, venues and live streaming details for fans watching in India.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, Netherlands vs Morocco in India
Image Credit: ZEE

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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