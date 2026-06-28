Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: South Africa vs Canada & Brazil vs Japan IST Timings, Squads, and Live Streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: South Africa vs Canada & Brazil vs Japan IST Timings, Squads, and Live Streaming

The Round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway with two eagerly awaited fixtures spread across the upcoming broadcast window for viewers following the action in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: South Africa vs Canada & Brazil vs Japan IST Timings, Squads, and Live Streaming
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: South Africa vs Canada & Brazil vs Japan IST Timings, Squads, and Live Streaming
FIFA WC 20264 min ago
2
SSC ASO lDCE 202624 min ago
3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi35 min ago
4
Welcome to the Jungle35 min ago
5
Narendra Modi48 min ago