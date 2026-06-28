/FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: South Africa vs Canada & Brazil vs Japan IST Timings, Squads, and Live Streaming

The Round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway with two eagerly awaited fixtures spread across the upcoming broadcast window for viewers following the action in Indian Standard Time (IST). With the tournament now moving past the group phase into straight knockout football, goal difference calculations no longer apply. Every match from here on must produce a winner, with extra time and penalties coming into play if needed.
Schedule, timing and venue details
Both knockout matches fall across the late hours of tonight, June 28, and tomorrow, June 29, 2026. Given the large time difference between the host cities in North America and India, evening kickoffs on the ground translate into late night and prime time slots for audiences back home.
Match 1: South Africa vs Canada
Stage: Round of 32
Date (IST): Monday, June 29, 2026 (tonight into tomorrow morning)
Time (IST): 12:30 AM IST (midnight)
Local kickoff: June 28 at 12:00 PM (noon) local time
Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California
Match 2: Brazil vs Japan
Stage: Round of 32
Date (IST): Monday, June 29, 2026 (tomorrow evening)
Time (IST): 10:30 PM IST
Local kickoff: June 29 at 12:00 PM (noon) local time
Venue: NRG Stadium (Houston Stadium), Houston, Texas
Team analysis and match preview
South Africa vs Canada (12:30 AM IST)
This clash brings together two underdog nations who both punched above their weight to reach the knockout stage. South Africa lean on a disciplined, low block setup and quick counters, having squeezed through their group on the back of midfield grit and clinical finishing in rare transition moments. Canada, playing as co hosts, carry the backing of a loud home crowd at SoFi Stadium. Their game plan revolves around fast, direct wing play and aggressive pressing, with the wide areas used to feed their forwards in transition.
Brazil vs Japan (10:30 PM IST)
This fixture pits South American flair against Asian discipline and pace. Brazil arrive as perennial favourites after topping their group, built around a mix of inventive playmakers and a relentless press. Their plan will be to control possession early and use quick, one touch combinations to break down Japan's back line. Japan, often tagged as giant killers on the global stage, can switch comfortably between pressing high and sitting in a compact block. Their biggest threat lies in transition speed, looking to punish any gaps left behind by Brazil's attacking full backs.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India
Viewers can stream all six matches live on the ZEE5 website and app.
Confirmed squads and road to the Round of 32
South Africa
Qualified for the knockouts for the first time in their history, finishing runner up in Group A on 4 points. Lost 0 2 to Mexico, drew 1 1 with Czech Republic, won 1 0 against South Korea in a decisive final group match.
Goalkeepers: R. Williams (c), R. Goss, S. Chaine
Defenders: K. Mudau, N. Sibisi, A. Modiba, K. Ndamane, I. Okon, S. Kabini, M. Mbokazi, T. Matuludi, B. Cross
Midfielders: T. Mokoena, J. Adams, T. Mbatha, K. Sebelebele, S. Sithole
Forwards: O. Appollis, T. Moremi, L. Foster, I. Rayners, R. Mofokeng, T. Zwane, T. Maseko, E. Makgopa
Canada
Road to Round of 32: Advanced as Group B runner up as co hosts, highlighted by a 6 0 win over Qatar, a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a 1 2 defeat to Switzerland.
Goalkeepers: D. St. Clair, M. Crépeau, O. Goodman
Defenders: A. Johnston, D. Cornelius, R. Laryea, N. Sigur, J. Waterman, L. De Fougerolles, M. Bombito, A. Davies (c), A. Jones
Midfielders: S. Eustáquio, I. Koné, T. Buchanan, M. Choinière, A. Ahmed, N. Saliba, L. Millar, J. Osorio
Forwards: J. David, C. Larin, T. Oluwaseyi, P. David, J. Shaffelburg, J. Nelson (replaced M. Flores)
Brazil
Road to Round of 32: Topped Group C with 7 points, following a draw with Morocco and 3 0 wins over Haiti and Scotland.
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton
Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos, G. Magalhães, Bremer, A. Sandro, L. Pereira, D. Santos, R. Ibañez, Wesley
Midfielders: Casemiro, B. Guimarães, L. Paquetá, D. Santos, Fabinho
Forwards: V. Júnior, Neymar, Raphinha, G. Martinelli, Endrick, L. Henrique, M. Cunha, I. Thiago, R. (Rodrygo ruled out)
Japan
Road to Round of 32: Finished runner up in Group F unbeaten, including a 2 2 draw with the Netherlands, a 4 0 win over Tunisia, and a 1 1 draw with Sweden.
Goalkeepers: Z. Suzuki, K. Osako, T. Hayakawa
Defenders: Y. Sugawara, S. Taniguchi, K. Itakura, Y. Nagatomo, T. Watanabe, A. Seko, H. Ito, T. Tomiyasu, J. Suzuki
Midfielders: W. Endo (c), A. Tanaka, R. Doan, D. Kamada, Y. Suzuki, K. Sano, T. Kubo, K. Nakamura, J. Ito
Forwards: D. Maeda, A. Ueda, K. Ogawa, K. Goto, K. Shiogai (K. Mitoma injured)
Kickoff times in India recap
South Africa vs Canada: 12:30 AM IST (midnight tonight into Monday morning)
Brazil vs Japan: 10:30 PM IST (Monday evening)
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