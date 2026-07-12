/FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Match Schedule, Kickoff Times, and Live Streaming Details

The initial field of 48 nations at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has been narrowed down to just four survivors: France, Spain, England, and Argentina. As the tournament enters its penultimate stage, here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know about the final four.
Following a historic expansion to a 48-team format, the semi-finalists are officially locked in. Each of the remaining four squads sits just two victories away from capturing the prestigious world championship title. The first semi-final clash features a heavyweight matchup between Spain and the 2022 runners-up, France. In the second semi-final, the defending champions, Argentina, are set to square off against a formidable England lineup. These matches will determine who advances to the grand finale scheduled for Monday, July 20.
The quarter-final round delivered some of the most exhilarating drama in the history of the FIFA World Cup, setting the stage for an even more compelling final four. Ahead of the semi-final fixtures on July 15 and July 16, here is a review of how each team navigated the round of eight.
FIFA WC Semi-Final
France vs Spain - 15 July 12;30 am
Argentina vs England - 16 July 12;30 am
France vs. Morocco
France secured the initial semi-final spot by earning a 2-0 victory against Morocco at Boston Stadium. Serving as a rematch of their 2022 semi-final encounter, the French squad relied on their extensive tournament experience and clinical execution. Visuals from the match captured Kylian Mbappe of France reacting during the quarter final match between France and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, July 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS).
During the game, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele consistently penetrated the Moroccan defensive lines. Their performance ensured that the Atlas Lions' historic international campaign concluded within regulation time, preventing the match from extending into extra periods.
Spain vs. Belgium
Spain progressed to the next round after securing a narrow 2-1 victory over Belgium in a highly tactical midfield battle at Los Angeles Stadium. The Spanish team successfully dictated the pace and maintained possession for most of the contest, eventually breaking the deadlock to claim the lead.
While Belgium utilized a direct counter-attacking approach to score a goal and threaten a late equalizer, the former world champions maintained defensive discipline to protect their lead and secure the win.
England vs. Norway
England became the third team to qualify by grinding out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Norway after extra time at Miami Stadium. Norway initially took a surprise lead in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup managed to beat a diving Jordan Pickford.
England's comeback was sparked by Jude Bellingham, who scored an equalizer during first-half stoppage time. Bellingham later struck the decisive game-winning goal just three minutes into the extra time period. Norway's ambitions suffered a critical blow during the second half when a potential go-ahead goal was disallowed by VAR due to a foul committed by Erling Haaland, clearing the path for England to reach the semi-finals for the second time across the last three tournament editions.
Argentina vs. Switzerland
Completing the final four line-up, the reigning champions from Argentina successfully defended their title ambitions by defeating Switzerland 3-2 at the conclusion of extra time.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.