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FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Match Schedule, Kickoff Times, and Live Streaming Details

The initial field of 48 nations at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has been narrowed down to just four survivors: France, Spain, England, and Argentina.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Match Schedule, Kickoff Times, and Live Streaming Details
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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