/FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Which of France, Spain, England and Argentina has the best chance of winning the title? Here are the key stats

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its business end, with four former champions- France, Spain, England and Argentina- left standing in the race for football's biggest prize. While each side has taken a different route to the semifinals, the numbers reveal why all four remain genuine contenders to lift the trophy.
From France's ruthless attack and Spain's defensive dominance to England's chance creation and Argentina's unmatched knockout experience, statistics offer a fascinating insight into what separates the tournament's final four.
Here's a look at the key numbers behind each semifinalist and why they could be crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions.
If one team that has looked the most complete throughout the tournament, it is France. Didier Deschamps side have once again mastered the art of winning knockout matches with a perfect blend of attacking quality and defensive discipline.
The biggest reason behind France's success has been their incredible firepower. Kylian Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals, while Ousmane Dembele has chipped in with five. Their combined tally has placed France in elite company, becoming only the second team in the last 50 years to have two players score five or more goals in a single World Cup, matching Brazil's achievement in 2002.
France have also been devastating in transition. According to Opta, Les Bleus have recorded 33 ball carries ending in shots-the highest among the semifinalists, highlighting their ability to turn defence into attack within seconds.
Equally important has been their improvement without the ball. After conceding in the group stage against Senegal and Norway, France have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the knockout rounds.
Key Stat: 33 ball carries ending in shots (highest among semifinalists)
Why France can win: Elite finishing, devastating counter-attacks and Didier Deschamps' unrivalled tournament experience make Les Bleus the favourites heading into the semifinals.
Spain have once again shown why controlling possession remains one of football's most effective weapons when paired with defensive discipline.
Luis de la Fuente's side entered the semifinals on a remarkable 36-match unbeaten run, the longest in Spain's history. More impressively, they have conceded just one goal in five World Cup matches while allowing only 1.49 expected goals (xG), underlining how difficult they have been to break down.
Although Spain required late winners from substitute Mikel Merino against Portugal and Belgium, those victories showcased their patience and squad depth rather than vulnerability. They have consistently trusted their system, waiting for the decisive breakthrough instead of abandoning their game plan.
Lamine Yamal continues to grab headlines, but Spain's success has been built on collective organisation. Mikel Oyarzabal has emerged as their leading scorer, while the midfield has controlled games with remarkable composure.
Key Stat: 36-match unbeaten run and tournament-best defensive xG numbers.
Why Spain can win: Defensive solidity, midfield control and unmatched consistency make Spain one of the toughest teams left in the competition.
England may not have been the most entertaining side at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but Thomas Tuchel's team have quietly produced one of the tournament's strongest underlying performances.
Despite criticism over their style of play, England have created 23 big chances, the highest among the semifinalists—demonstrating that they consistently generate high-quality scoring opportunities.
Jude Bellingham has become England's biggest difference-maker. His match-winning performances against Mexico and Norway have reinforced his reputation as one of world football's finest midfielders, delivering when his team has needed him the most.
England's tactical discipline has also been crucial. Rather than chasing possession, Tuchel has built a compact, organised side capable of frustrating opponents before capitalising on mistakes.
The Three Lions have now reached four major tournament semifinals since 2018, equalling the number they managed in all previous editions combined.
Key stat- Tournament-high 23 big chances created.
Why England can win
England combine defensive organisation with consistent chance creation, while Bellingham's match-winning ability gives them an edge in tight knockout contests.
If statistics measured composure under pressure, Argentina would lead the field.
Lionel Scaloni's side have once again demonstrated why they are one of international football's most resilient teams. Their quarterfinal victory over Switzerland marked Argentina's 13th World Cup match to go into extra time, and remarkably, they have now won 11 of those encounters.
That record reflects a team comfortable navigating high-pressure moments.
Although Lionel Messi was kept scoreless for the first time during the tournament, Argentina still found answers through Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. Their ability to score from multiple sources has reduced their dependence on the legendary captain.
The defending champions have also shown impressive tactical flexibility throughout the tournament, adapting their approach depending on the opposition rather than relying on one fixed style.
Key Stat- Argentina have won 11 of their 13 World Cup matches that have gone into extra time.
Why Argentina can win
Experience, adaptability and a proven ability to thrive under knockout pressure make the reigning champions dangerous opponents for any team.
Each of the four remaining teams possesses a defining strength backed by numbers.
1.) France have the tournament's most explosive attack.
2.) Spain boast the best defensive consistency and longest unbeaten run.
3.) England have created more clear-cut chances than any other semifinalist.
4.) Argentina remain the masters of knockout football, repeatedly finding ways to win under pressure.
France vs Spain - 15 July 12:30 am
Argentina vs England - 16 July 12:30 am
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