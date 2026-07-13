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FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Which of France, Spain, England and Argentina has the best chance of winning the title? Here are the key stats

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals are set with France, Spain, England and Argentina, each backed by standout statistics that make them genuine title contenders. From France's lethal attack and Spain's defensive dominance to England's chance creation and Argentina's knockout pedigree, the numbers reveal who has the strongest case to lift the trophy.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Which of France, Spain, England and Argentina has the best chance of winning the title? Here are the key stats
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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