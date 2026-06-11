FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa coach Hugo Broos sends strong warning ahead of Mexico clash, says ‘Must win opening game...’
South Africa coach Hugo Broos has stressed the importance of winning their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Mexico, calling it a must-win match. He said his team is prepared but must stay focused despite the hostile crowd at Azteca Stadium.
- Hugo Broos says South Africa must win their opening World Cup 2026 match against Mexico.
- Coach acknowledges Mexico’s strong squad and the challenge of playing in a hostile home atmosphere.
- South Africa have trained in advance in Mexico to adapt to high-altitude conditions.
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South Africa manager Hugo Broos has issued a clear message ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against co-host Mexico, stressing that his side must focus on winning the first match and avoid getting overwhelmed by the atmosphere at the iconic Azteca Stadium.
Broos said his squad is fully prepared for the challenge and believes his players are ready to handle the pressure of playing in front of a passionate home crowd.
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Broos sets clear target
The South Africa coach underlined the importance of a strong start in a competitive group that also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.
Broos said failing to win the opening match could immediately put his team under pressure in the tournament. "In a group like this, it is very important to win your first game. If you don’t win, you are already in a difficult position," he said.
Mexico a strong side with home advantage
Broos acknowledged Mexico's quality and depth, stating that they have match-winners across the squad and will be boosted by home support.
He admitted that playing at the Azteca Stadium in front of a massive crowd will be a major challenge for his players. "They have very good players who can decide a match. Playing in front of their own fans gives them a boost," Broos said.
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Preparation in high altitude conditions
South Africa have already spent time in Mexico to adapt to the high-altitude conditions in Mexico City, which sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level. Broos said the team arrived early for proper acclimatisation and believes the preparation phase has gone according to plan. "Because of the altitude, we had to come a little earlier. We had 10 days, and I think that is sufficient," he said. The South Africa coach also urged his players to stay focused and not be distracted by the intense crowd atmosphere expected at the stadium.
He said handling the noise and pressure will be key to achieving a positive result in the opening fixture. Broos also recalled historical ties between the two teams, including their meeting in the 2010 World Cup opener in South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/
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