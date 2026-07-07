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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain beat Portugal 1-0 to enter quarterfinals, Ronaldo’s journey ends

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Portugal in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:17 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain beat Portugal 1-0 to enter quarterfinals, Ronaldo’s journey ends
Image Credit: Spain&#039;s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabian Ruiz and Pedro Porro. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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