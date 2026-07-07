/FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain beat Portugal 1-0 to enter quarterfinals, Ronaldo’s journey ends

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain found their breakthrough at the perfect moment as substitute Mikel Merino scored a late winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Portugal and send La Roja into the quarterfinals for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2010.
The match in Dallas was heading towards extra time after a tense contest between two familiar European rivals, but Spain’s substitutes changed the story. Merino needed only six minutes after coming on to make the decisive impact. He finished a well-worked move involving fellow substitute Ferran Torres.
The goal came in the 91st minute after Spain took a free kick. Fabián Ruiz found Torres, who slipped a smart pass through Portugal’s defence. Merino perfectly timed his run and fired a low shot into the bottom-left corner. It give goalkeeper Diogo Costa no chance.
It was a special moment for Merino, who scored Spain’s second-latest goal in a men’s World Cup knockout match. The only later goal came from Andrés Iniesta in the 2010 final against the Netherlands.
Spain controlled much of the match but struggled to turn possession into clear chances during the first half. Their best opportunity came when Mikel Oyarzabal broke through on goal but sent his finish wide.
Portugal also had chances to take control. Nuno Mendes came close when his powerful effort struck the crossbar after a deflection off Pedro Porro. Later, a dangerous move involving Pedro Neto and João Félix ended with Cristiano Ronaldo trying to redirect the ball, but Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón safely gathered it.
Spain looked more threatening as the half progressed. Lamine Yamal was heavily involved and created problems down the flank, while Dani Olmo and Oyarzabal found spaces between Portugal’s lines. However, Portugal’s defence, led by Rúben Dias, managed to keep them away from goal.
At halftime, the score was 0-0, with Spain having the better attacking moments but lacking the final touch.
Cristiano Ronaldo started for Portugal in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance. The 41-year-old forward struggled to influence the game and recorded the fewest touches among all players in the first half.
He had opportunities to get involved but Spain’s defensive pressure limited his impact. Portugal’s best moments came through quick attacks from the wings, with Mendes and Neto providing pace, but they could not find the finishing touch.
Portugal coach Roberto Martínez introduced attacking players, including Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva, in search of a goal as time ran out. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente also turned to his bench and brought on Merino and Ruiz in the closing stages.
Those changes proved decisive.
Spain held on during the final minutes as Portugal pushed forward looking for an equaliser. Silva came close with a late header, but the attempt went over the bar.
The final whistle confirmed Spain’s place in the quarterfinals and ended a long wait since their 2010 World Cup triumph. Luis de la Fuente’s side had entered the match after a convincing 3-0 win over Austria in the previous round, while Portugal had survived a difficult battle against Croatia with a late winner from Gonçalo Ramos.
Merino’s goal gave Spain the moment they needed after a match where chances were limited. Torres and Merino, both introduced from the bench, provided the spark that settled one of the tournament’s most anticipated knockout matches.
Spain now move into the quarterfinals with confidence, while Portugal’s campaign ends with another early exit from a major tournament.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.